Ramadan Mubarak 2022: Ramadan Mubarak Wishes, Greetings and quotes

Ramadan Mubarak Wishes, Greetings, Messages for Friends, Family: The holy month of Ramadan is celebrated by Muslims across the world, wherein people fast from dawn to dusk. In this, everyone starts fasting from sunrise with a meal called Sehri and open the fast in the evening with Iftar.

Ramadan is the ninth month in the Islamic calendar that follows the lunar cycle. Fasting is also one of the five pillars of Islam and the basic idea behind fasting is to practise self-restraint. During the holy month of Ramadan, apart from fasting, the Muslim community also does charity and engage in humanitarian activities.

In Ramadan, people all over the world perform Roza with their friends and family. The festive month continues for 29-30 days and ends with Eid-ul-Fitr. The month of Ramadan has a special significance in the religion as it is believed the Holy Quran was sent down to earth in the month and was revealed to Prophet Mohammad.

The first day of the holy month of Ramadan is determined by the sighting of the new moon.

Following are some quotes, wishes, greetings you could share with your friends and family