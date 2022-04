Ramadan 2022 Date, History and Significance of Ramadan: Ramadan is the most auspicious month of Islam across the world and is considered the ninth month of the Islamic calendar that appears at the end of the Shaban month. Ramadan will be observed this year on April 02, 2022, with the fast starting from April 03, 2022.

During Ramadan, apart from fasting, people indulge in prayers, reflection, charity and humanitarian activities. People all over the world fast, which is also known as Roza with friends and family and the festival continues for 29-30 days and ends with Eid-ul-Fitr.

While fasting, people try to refrain from sinful activities and prefer praying most of the time. Before fasting, people have a predawn meal also called Sehri, which is consumed before the morning Fajar prayer.

People break the fast in the evening, which is also called as Iftar, after the Magrib prayer.

Ramadan date, time and schedule

April 03: Sehri 04:49 am/ Iftar 6:41 pm

April 04: Sehri 04:47 am/ Iftar 6:42 pm

April 05: Sehri 04:46 am/ Iftar 6:42 pm

April 06: Sehri 04:45 am/ Iftar 6:43 pm

April 07: Sehri 04:43 am/ Iftar 6:43 pm

April 08: Sehri 04:42 am/ Iftar 6:44 pm

April 09: Sehri 04:41 am/ Iftar 6:45 pm

April 10: Sehri 04:40 am/ Iftar 6:45 pm

April 11: Sehri 04:38 am/ Iftar 6:46 pm

April 12: Sehri 04:37 am/ Iftar 6:46 pm

April 13: Sehri 04:36 am/ Iftar 6:47 pm

April 14: Sehri 04:35 am/ Iftar 6:47 pm

April 15: Sehri 04:33 am/ Iftar 6:48 pm

April 16: Sehri 04:32 am/ Iftar 6:48 pm

April 17: Sehri 04:31 am/ Iftar 6:49 pm

April 18: Sehri 04:30 am/ Iftar 6:50 pm

April 19: Sehri 04:28 am/ Iftar 6:50 pm

April 20: Sehri 04:27 am/ Iftar 6:51 pm

April 21: Sehri 04:26 am/ Iftar 6:51 pm

April 22: Sehri 04:25 am/ Iftar 6:52 pm

April 23: Sehri 04:24 am/ Iftar 6:53 pm

April 24: Sehri 04:22 am/ Iftar 6:53 pm

April 25: Sehri 04:21 am/ Iftar 6:54 pm

April 26: Sehri 04:20 am/ Iftar 6:54 pm

April 27: Sehri 04:19 am/ Iftar 6:55 pm

April 28: Sehri 04:18 am/ Iftar 6:55 pm

April 29: Sehri 04:17 am/ Iftar 6:56 pm

April 30: Sehri 04:16 am/ Iftar 6:57 pm

May 01: Sehri 04:15 am/ Iftar 6:57 pm

May 02: Sehri 04:13 am/ Iftar 6:58 pm