Ramadan 2022: How Muslims around the world celebrate Iftar

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar and is celebrated by Muslims globally. The holy month of Ramadan is the time for fasting and introspection, apart from having meals with family and friends.

The meal that is consumed in the morning before sunrise is called Sehri, while the time when people open their fast is called iftar.

The fast is traditionally opened by having dates and water followed by light meals, however, there are some special dishes that are made during Ramadan and enjoyed at Iftar by everyone.

Around the world, every culture has its own way of Iftar traditions and customs. Let’s take a look at some of the ways mentioned below-

Saudi Arabia

The Saudi tradition of breaking the fast is done by eating dates, soup, Arabic coffee and fried or baked stuffed pastry along with other dishes. One of the traditional dishes includes foul and tameez, which is a combination of fava bean stew and tameez bread.

People open then fast with meat and vegetable stew known as saloona in the eastern province and the most famous deserts consumed in Saudi Arabia are Qatayef with cream, Kenafa with cream and Basbusa.

Egypt

In Egypt, Iftar is usually held in the house with family members, while the streets are decorated with lanterns that are hung on the doors of the house. Many Egyptian families break their fast with dishes that are prepared from foul medames that are consumed with brown bread as beans are healthy and not heavy on the stomach.

They also make a special drink called qamar al deenandarasyi that is made out of dry apricots, which are soaked all day. Another speciality during Ramadan is the crescent-shaped bread or khaboos.

Iran

In Iran, one can find sweets, stew, fresh dates, traditional Azari cheese with vegetables and nuts accompanied with a glass of tea to wash them down.

Other special dishes include, sheer berenj and firni that is made out of milk and rice, a thick vegetable soup, ash reshteh and adaspola that is made out of rice and lentils. In Iran you also find a saddron-flavoured halwa.

India

In India, for Iftar people have dates, water, fruit chat, pakodas, jalebis and samosas. After Iftar, people prepare for Tarawi that is an 8-20 rakath Muslim prayer after which people flock in local bazaars for festivities.