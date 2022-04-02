Ramadan 2022: From fruit chat to kheer, some interesting recipes for Iftar

Ramadan 2022: Ramadan is the holy month for Muslims around the world and since Ramadan is here, the preparation for the month is in full swing. Ramadan falls in the ninth month of the Islamic calendar and during this month, Muslims abstain from eating and drinking from dawn to dusk.

For fasting, Muslims have Sehri before dawn and open the fast with Iftaar in the evening at dusk. The timing and duration of the fast vary as they depend on the lunar calendar and the holy month begins as soon as the crescent moon is sighted.

With Ramadan expected to begin on April 3 this year, following are some interesting things you must try-

Fruit Chat

Making Fruit Chat is super easy and healthy as well. It helps you balance your body toxins and also keeps you hydrated. To make fruit chat, all you need is sliced fruits of choice and a pinch of black salt for taste.

Kheer

Kheer is basically a traditional Indian rice pudding that is made by using whole milk, basmati rice, sugar, saffron and cardamom and nuts.

For making kheer, rinse some portion of rice and soak it for about 15 to 20 minutes.

While the rice soaks, low heat to medium-low heat 1-litre full-fat milk in your pan till it comes to a boil.

Once the milk is boiled, drain the rice water and add it to the milk.

Now simmer and cook the rice on slow heat and cook it till the rice is half cooked.

Add 5 to 6 tablespoons of sugar and mix it well in the milk.

Continue cooking and keep stirring at regular intervals.

Add half a teaspoon of cardamom powder followed by sliced dry fruits.

Mix it and continue cooking on low heat till it starts getting thick and the rice grains are cooked.

Once cooked switch off the heat and let it cool down. Once it cooldowns, add raisins as per liking.

Your kheer is ready to be served.