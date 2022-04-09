Ram Navami 2022: Samagri, Puja vidhi, mantra, muhurat and timings

Ram Navami 2022: Ram Navami is marked as a celebration of Lord Ram’s birth, a Lord Vishnu incarnate, and is believed that he was born on navami tithi during shukla paksha during the month of Chaitra. Ram Navami will be celebrated this year on April 10, Sunday.

The madhyahna muhurat of Ram Navami is between 11.07 am and 1.40 pm, while Navami tithi begins at 1.23 am on April 10 and ends at 3.15 am on April 11, 2022.

As per Drik Panchang, Lord Ram was born in the madhyahna period, in the middle of the day and prevails for six ghatis (2 hours and 24 minutes approx.) which happens to be the most auspicious time for performing puja rituals.

During this time, temples mark the moment as the one when the Lord was born and chant his name. He was born in Ayodhya and the celebrations of Ram Navami here are grand and splendid. Ayodhya is visited by devotees from different parts of the country where they also take a dip in the river Sarayu before praying.

The puja starts with meditation followed by several mantras are chanted in front of Lord Ram’s idol. As God is invoked, five flowers are placed between the palms, and a mantra is chanted followed by flowers being put in front of the idol.

After this, God is offered water to wash his feet, head and sipping, post which milk and honey are offered, followed by water for bathing. Once the process is complete, he is offered new clothes, flowers, and scents and in the end naivedya, betel leaf, fruits and dakshina are offered, followed by aarti.