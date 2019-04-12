Ram Navami 2019 date: Messages, wishes, greetings on WhatsApp, Facebook

Ram Navami 2019 Date in India: This year it will be celebrated on April 14.

Chaitra Navratri, that began on April 6, will culminate on April 14 with the celebration of Ram Navami. The day is considered auspicious as it marks the birth of Lord Ram. Lord Ram, believed to be the seventh avatar of Lord Vishnu, was born on a ninth day in Shukla Paksha, in the month of Chaitra. Lord Ram was born in the kingdom of Ayodhya to Queen Kausalya and King Dasharatha in the ‘Treta Yuga’. This year, Ram Navami will also be celebrated on April 13 as per some beliefs. Mention of Lord Ram is not only found in ancient Hindu texts, but also in texts of Jain and Buddhist scriptures. Lord Rama is the central figure of the ancient Hindu epic Ramayana – a text that not only has significance in India but in cultures throughout South and Southeast Asia.

Here are some of the Ram Navami wishes for your loved one:

Warm greetings on the holy occasion of the birth of Lord Rama. Happy Ram Navami!

Let’s celebrate our tradition of oneness, brotherhood, bravery and shun violence this Ram Navami.

May Lord Ram shower his blessings on your family, I wish harmony, prosperity, and joy, on Ram Navami for you and your family.

May the day bring happiness to you and fill your life with prosperity and joy. Warm wishes on Ram Navami!

Wish you be accompanied by blessings of Lord Rama.

On the auspicious occasion of Rama Navami, I am wishing that blessings of Shri Ram be with you. Your heart and home be filled with peace, prosperity, and happiness. Happy Ram Navami!

Every year on the occasion of Ram Navami, a special Rath Yatra (chariot procession) is organized. During the procession, four people dress up as Lord Ram, Laxman, Sita and Hanuman, and ride the chariot and are accompanied by a huge crowd that gathers and walks along.

Other than Ayodhya, the day holds great importance in Sitamarhi (Bihar), which happens to be Sita’s birthplace. It is also celebrated with much gusto at Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu), which is believed to be the place from where Lord Ram had started his historic journey to Lanka, in order to rescue Sita from Ravana.

Rama Navami timings:

According to drikpanchang website, Rama Navami Puja Muhurata is from 11:13 am to 1:43 pm, April 13.

The duration of the Puja Muhurta will be 2 hours and 30 minutes.

Rama Navami Madhyahna moment will be 12:28 pm.

Navami Tithi begins = 11:41 am on April 13

Navami Tithi ends = 09:35 am on April 14

Happy Ram Navami!