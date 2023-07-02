From Tollywood to the Oscars red carpet, Ram Charan has carved a niche for himself in the show business. The 38-year-old actor who recently broke all record with his film RRR has captured our attention yet again. But this time, with his lavish bungalow. Ram Charan and his Upasana Kamineni welcomed a baby girl in June 2023 and moved to a newly designed home in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, one of the poshest localities in the city. The couple who tied the knot in 2012 recently bought a house that is a modern palace. Spread over 25,000-sq-ft, this mansion is designed by renowned designed Tarun Tahliani.

The house is a perfect blend of modern luxurious aesthetic and old-world charm. With a massive, lush yard, it has everything you could ask for.

The Jade embellished living room walls and ceillings, with a uique chessboard flooring and decorated wodden panels add a touch of royalty. The living room also has a brown ottoman with a mirror at the centre adding an oomph to it. The space also has a number of art pieces and painting that reflects the actor’s love for art of all kinds.

The dining room reflects an amalgamation of luxe and comfort. With contemporary facilities, modern lightning and comfortable seating, this is crafted to perfection for the family to sit together and enjoy their meals.

The RRR actor is also a devotee and follows Hinduism. He has a temple or a puja room at the basement of the house with Hindu idols, with classic Nizami motifs of Hyderabad on the walls. The touch of greenery in parts of the room adds to the calm and serenity.

Apart from acting, the actor also takes interest in sports and has a tennis court in his backyard. Also a health enthusiast, Ram Charan has a gymnasium with the latest tools and facilities and a swimming pool.

The actor with a net worth of Rs 1370 crores has another beautiful home in Mumbai and believes in living a king-size life. This opulent Hyderabad home is truly a masterpiece, from large rooms, lush green yard, breathtaking interiors, inlay marble works, to chandeliers, it is nothing less than a dream mansion.