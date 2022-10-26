Ralph Lauren’s Pink Pony initiative marks 22 years in the fight against cancer

For 22 years, Ralph Lauren has been fighting against cancer with their company’s global philanthropic program, the Pink Pony Initiative. The program is a longstanding effort in pledging the best cancer care and prevention and supporting programs for research, screenings, early diagnosing, treatment, education, and patient navigation.

This pink October, the brand will continue its commitment to raising awareness and funds for breast cancer by donating raised money from their annual Pink Pony product collections that will benefit the Pink Pony Fund of The Ralph Lauren Corporate Foundation and the international network of cancer charities.

“When someone we love has cancer, we are all affected — husbands, wives, mothers and fathers, sisters, brothers and friends. This is our effort in the fight against cancer,” said Ralph Lauren.

This year, the Company will be donating 100 per cent of the purchase price from the sale of the new Pink Pony Oxford Shirt and Pink Pony Fleece Hoodie as well as 25 per cent of the purchase price from the sale of the new Pink Pony Cashmere Hoodie. Ralph Lauren will also be donating a portion of the purchase price of their Polo classics in a pink colourway, to either the Pink Pony Fund or to a network of international cancer charities. These items will all be available globally on RalphLauren.com, and in select global wholesale stores.

Continuing the company’s ongoing Pink Pony efforts, The Ralph Lauren Corporate Foundation recently announced a $25 million new grant funding to help expand or establish five Ralph Lauren-named cancer centres. On top of that, throughout October, the Company will feature a series of in-store activations to raise awareness and funds for Pink Pony around the world. Ralph Lauren restaurants and Ralph’s Coffee shops globally will offer signature Pink Pony drinks — the “Pink Pony Cocktail” and “Beet Latte” — with proceeds going to support the Pink Pony Fund or a local cancer organisation.

This year, the Company will be donating 100 per cent of the purchase price from the sale of the new Pink Pony Oxford Shirt and Pink Pony Fleece Hoodie as well as 25 per cent of the purchase price from the sale of the new Pink Pony Cashmere Hoodie. Ralph Lauren will also be donating a portion of the purchase price of their Polo classics in a pink colourway, to either the Pink Pony Fund or to a network of international cancer charities. These items will all be available globally on RalphLauren.com, and in select global wholesale stores. Continuing the company’s ongoing Pink Pony efforts, The Ralph Lauren Corporate Foundation recently announced a $25 million new grant funding to help expand or establish five Ralph Lauren-named cancer centres. On top of that, throughout October, the Company will feature a series of in-store activations to raise awareness and funds for Pink Pony around the world. Ralph Lauren restaurants and Ralph’s Coffee shops globally will offer signature Pink Pony drinks — the “Pink Pony Cocktail” and “Beet Latte” — with proceeds going to support the Pink Pony Fund or a local cancer organisation.