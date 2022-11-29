Ralph Lauren launches global holiday campaign to highlight the spirit of togetherness

Ralph Lauren presents its 2022 global holiday campaign, entitled ‘The Gift of Togetherness’, encapsulating the warmth, charm, and magic of the holiday season. The campaign highlights the brand’s core values of togetherness and timelessness, inspiring consumers to come together to celebrate one another. Through high-impact and engaging imagery, bespoke holiday retail activations, purpose-driven charitable partnerships, and the ultimate gifting destination, customers are invited to experience the aspirational World of Ralph Lauren throughout the holidays.

This season Ralph Lauren welcomes guests into the warmth of a classic holiday party. Set inside a glamorous New York apartment, the campaign imagery shares an intimate evening with loved ones – promising all the sophistication of black and white dressing.

As the ultimate holiday gifting destination for loved ones, Ralph Lauren offers a personalized assortment for the special someone in your life including:

Accessorizing

Ralph Lauren Collection debuts a Holiday 2022 accessories collection where each silhouette is underscored by the essence of the season. The Wellington collection encapsulates seasonal iterations in splashes of deep red. The Deco Frame Bag is introduced for an evening in both velvet and fine leather, embellished with sweeping embroidery. The RL5050 continues its classic statement in a bold red and black palette, and the iconic Ricky handbag is reimagined in tartan and as a plush velvet clutch, defined by its gold monogram stitching.

A Personal Touch

Customers looking for a unique gift with a personal touch can access our Create Your Own Customization program, where they can pick from hundreds of fabrics and colorways to customize iconic Polo styles including outerwear, sweaters, hats, and scarves.

Philanthropy & Events

There is no greater gift than giving back. In support of The Pink Pony Initiative – the Company’s global philanthropic program dedicated to cancer care and prevention – 100% of the purchase price from the sale of the Pink Pony Oxford Shirt and Pink Pony Fleece Hoodie and 25% of the purchase price from the sale of the new Pink Pony Cashmere Hoodie will be donated to the Pink Pony Fund of The Ralph Lauren Corporate Foundation or to a network of international cancer charities.

The spread of holiday cheer expands into Ralph Lauren’s retail touchpoints with specialized regional events that will happen around the globe from Miracle on Madison in New York, where holiday shoppers can enjoy complimentary sweet treats and custom illustrations, to a family day of winter fun at the Ginza, Tokyo flagship where a pop-up ice-skating rink will be available, to live musical performances at London’s iconic Bond Street flagship store.