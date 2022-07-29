Rakshabandhan Special: Delhi Postal Circle makes exclusive arrangements for sale of high-quality Rakhi Envelope

Rakhi is just around the corner, it’s that time of the year when brothers are on the hunt for the perfect gift while sisters look for the ideal rakhi. This year, “Raksha Bandhan” is celebrated on 11th August 2022. To make it special for sisters, the Delhi Postal Department is making special arrangements. The department has come up with an exciting offer for the general public.

The Department of Posts has made an exclusive arrangement for the sale of high-quality Rakhi Envelopes which will have excellent strength, tear resistant, water proof, light weight and elegant printability through Post Offices in Delhi City.

On July 28, the Department of Delhi Circle released a press release. According to this, the department is going to sell high-quality Rakhi envelopes on this Rakhi. All those who send Rakhi to their brothers through Post Offices will be able to take advantage of this special Rakhi envelope.

The envelope has a unique texture and is completely waterproof and tearproof. The size of envelopes is a convenient size of 11 cms × 22cms and are available in attractive designs with the added advantage of a peel-off strip seal mechanism for easy sealing.

Anyone can get these Rakhi Envelopes from their nearest head post office and send them through the post office to their loved ones. The cost of these Rakhi Envelopes is estimated at an economical cost of Rs. 15.00 per envelope.

The sale of Rakhi Envelopes in Post Offices of Delhi has already been started and will continue to be sold till August 8, 2022 for posting within the state and up to August 7, 2022 for other states.

Raksha Bandhan 2022 Shubh Yog

According to astrology, 2 auspicious yogas are being formed on the day of Raksha Bandhan. The names of these yogas are Ayushman and Saubhagya Yoga. Ayushman Yoga will end at 3.32 Min. After this, Saubhagya Yoga will be started which will be considered auspicious for any auspicious work Whereas the work done in Ayushman Yoga is fruitful for a long time.