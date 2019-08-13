Rakshabandhan gift ideas: Here are some non-cliche gifts for your siblings

Rakshabandhan is the ideal occasion to make your sibling feel the ‘love and care’ with a token of endearment

By Lokendra Rawant

Rakshabandhan gift: The festival celebrating the pious bond of brother and sister is just around the corner. Rakshabandhan is the ideal occasion to make your sibling feel the ‘love and care’ with a token of endearment. People celebrate the occasion whole-heartedly but wait a minute, what about a special gift for your siblings to make them feel special and give them an everlasting memory?

Thinking cliché? Gift ideas of giving customized mugs, wallets and other things that are just for show, and go for a timeless way. For all, gifts need to convey the message of care concern and love, which cannot be summed up in words.

Keeping in mind the importance of gifting on the occasion, WoodenStree suggests a listicle of fantastic wooden furniture which might amaze your siblings and strike them with a feeling that you are still their best buddy.

Here are few out of the box Rakshabandhan gift ideas:

Photo frames: It can be a moment you first saw your sibling or a moment when you had your first family trip, or it can be the first painting they sketched, every memory can be collected within a frame and cherished forever. Preserve your precious memories with a stylish wooden gift – photo frames! Because you always need a reason to smile and cherish your memories.

Wall-mounted study table: No matter how hard we try to ignore or hate the fact, but we want our siblings to study to do well in academics and prosper amazing goals in their life. The wall-mounted foldable study table is the stylish gift that will make them spend more time on their studies.

Overcoming procrastination is the blessing you can give your little brother/sister, with a wall-mounted foldable study table! It is modish and highly functional and is undeniably more useful than the soft toy you were planning to gift.

Wall Shelf: Gift a wall shelf set to your best mate. Surprise them by assembling all the photographs sealing the embarrassing childhood reminiscences, or cool vacation trips pictures that you miss the most. Also, it can be useful for them in daily life.

A Blanket Box: A traditionally designed gift that can be really useful for arranging the winter stuff and keeping the expensive winter blanket safe along with your fond memories.

Happy times are the best way to cherish Rakhi. One can also collect them all in a traditional and utterly gorgeous wooden blanket box, with some goodies and a photo-album. As it’s all in the little moments we spend with siblings as our best-friend.

A wooden tray: A simple gift that can be used as daily life stuff and keep reminding your siblings of your care and love. This will certainly put up an instant smile on their face. Make your sibling glow in happiness with a trendy storage tray. Alone, or filled with chocolate goodies, this will surely bring a smile on their face.

Rakshabandhan is an occasion when you have the chance to show you care and concern for your loved ones. And gifts are the best way to make it happen.

Happy Rakshabandhan!

(The author is Founder and CEO of WoodenStreet. Views expressed are personal.)