Rakshabandhan 2022: This Rakhi, know special history, significance of most precious bond between siblings

Raksha Bandhan 2022 Date, History, Importance, Significance: Raksha Bandhan, the festival that commemorates the sibling bond is celebrated with much fervor and enthusiasm in all parts of India, especially in the North and West. The tradition involves tieing a band on the brother’s wrist that ensures unconditional love and support to one another. This year, it will be celebrated on August 11 and 12.

The festival is full of joy and festivities, with the exchange of sweets and gifts. Raksha Bandhan has a significant cultural and traditional significance.

History of Raksha Bandhan

Hindu mythology states that during the Mahabharat period, Lord Krishna accidentally cut his finger on the Sudarshan chakra. After accidentally hurting himself, Princess Draupadi tied a piece of cloth around his waist to prevent the blood from rising. Lord Krishna was deeply touched by her gesture and in return promised to take care of her from all evils in the world. He called it the Raksha Sutra.

During the Mahabharat Chirharan episode, when the Kauravas tried to shame and belittle her, Lord Krishna protected her. Lord Krishna appeared out of nowhere and protected her from all the dishonor and humiliation while nobody could do anything.

Significance of Raksha Bandhan

According to Hindu tradition, a sister places a tilak on her brother’s forehead and then ties a band around his wrist to pray for a healthy and happy life. In return, the brother gives her something that he likes or gives her some money as a token of appreciation.

The festival with changing times also involves lightheaded banter between the brother and sister over the gifts they exchange as the whole family comes together to witness the special moments with sweets and delicacies. Nowadays it is not just the brothers and sisters who tie rakhi to each other but also friends, and distant relatives who have started this tradition. Rakhi is now toed to anyone who at any point has provided some kind of protection or care to another.

Many women also visit temples and tie threads to the idol of Lord Krishna, hoping and praying for the Lord to protect them from hardships and evils.