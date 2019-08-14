Rakshabandhan 2019: Online greetings messages, WhatsApp Status, SMS, Facebook and Instagram posts

Rakshabandhan 2019: Show love to siblings family and friends with these online greetings.

Rakshabandhan 2019: Marked as the festival celebrating the bond of love and care between brother and sister, Rakshabandhan is the perfect occasion to shower love on your siblings. The pious festival will be celebrated on Thursday, August 15 this year. On this occasion, brothers promise sisters to protect them from all the evils. The sisters tie a sacred thread with love and concern, called Rakhi on the wrist of brothers to cherish the pious relation. Though the festival has evolved over time and the values of protection linked to it is used in many places. Tribal people tie rakhis around trees to protect them, people tie rakhis to their pets, people of different faiths tie rakhi to express their gratitude and harmony and to send the message of tolerance to the community. The festivals of Rakshabandhan has evolved into a celebration of companionship and togetherness.

Here’s a collection of special greetings which includes Facebook messages, WhatsApp Status, SMS, Instagram posts and Direct Messages to express your love and concern:

1. Our relationship is quite unique. I teased you a lot. Disturbed you many times. I made you cry. But let me tell you, no matter what, I will always love you! And I will always cherish the memories shared together. Happy Rakshabandhan! Love You!

2. The distances between us might increase with time but the love and special bond you and I share will always grow ever stronger with each passing day. Wishing you a Happy Rakshabandhan!

3. Life is unpredictable, We gain and we lose things daily. But, let me assure you one thing — you’ll never lose me. I assure you that I will definitely be there whenever you need me. Happy Rakshabandhan!

4. If God grants me a wish, I will ask him to make you my brother in my next-life. Much love. Happy Rakshabandhan!

5. I might tease you and annoy you. But, I know that despite all my bad habits you will always be there for me. Blessed to have an understanding brother like you. You are the best. By the way, your gift is still pending! Love you the most! Happy Rakshabandhan!

6. You should know one thing, to have me as a sister is a stroke of great luck. And since you have been blessed with such luck, Make sure you keep me happy. I know that I am even luckier to have you in my life Big-Brother! Miss you a lot. Happy Rakshabandhan!

7. Who would be luckier to have a superman in life, as I have you? For you, everything I wish for is possible to get. Never heard you saying a No! to my demands. You are so amazing. Even if I explored the world, I would have never found a brother caring and loving like you. Blessed to have a gem of a person like you in my life. Love you the most. Happy Rakshabandhan! (I remember my demands as gift )

8. Dear Bhaiya! This Rakshabandhan, I pray to the almighty to make our bond of love and care grow stronger each time I tie this sacred rakhi on your wrist

9. A bond of love … A bond of togetherness… A sacred thread of protection … An occasion to cherish the life-long relation of care … Happy Rakshabandhan!

10. I may have a lot of friends, but to have you in my life is the best gift of companionship. Thank you! for the fond memories that you have given. To the best brother and best friend. Happy Rakshabandhan!