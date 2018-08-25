Raksha Bandhan gifts for brother and sister (Source: Indian Express)

Raksha Bandhan Festival 2018: With a day left for the Raksha Bandhan 2018, which will be celebrated on August 25, 2018 this year, both the brothers and sisters are busy buying the perfect gifts for one another. Like other festivals, gifts are also one of the very important parts of this festival. While it is considered brothers’ responsibility to gift their sister something, the latter could also surprise their siblings with a special present. There are many Rakhi gifting options available nowadays. Buying a unique product these days are not an easy task. Given below are some of the unique gift idea to help the siblings for picking up the perfect gift.

READ| Happy Raksha Bandhan 2018: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Photos, Greetings, Messages, SMS, WhatsApp and Facebook Status

Rakhi Festival 2018: Here are Raksha Bandhan gifts for brother and sister –

1. Chocolates:- Giving a bag full of chocolates to a sibling is one of the best options this Raksha Bandhan. It is also one of the very simple gifts. If brother gave chocolates to sisters or vice versa, that means he/she loves and cares for you. Good brothers have known well that sisters love chocolates.

2. Indoor decoration:- Home decorations items are also a good gift idea these days. One can gift products like wall and premium clocks, paintings, wall stickers, idols and figurines, mirrors, photo frames, fragrances, incense sticks, vases, artificial flora, candle holders, wind chimes etc.

READ| When is Raksha Bandhan 2018: Date, Day Muhurat time

3. Jewellery:- One of the common gifts for a sister could be jewellery. One can gift products like- Necklace, Bangles, bracelets, God pendant sets, rings etc.

4. Healthy snacks:- Breaking the trend, one could also git healthy snacks like- almonds, organic flax seeds, Kashmiri walnuts, cashews, chia seeds, Omani dates, pumpkin seeds, roasted and Salted Pistachios, Seedless Raisins, carnivals’ Cranberry, raw peanuts etc.

READ| Raksha Bandhan 2018: Importance, Significance And History Of Rakhi Festival

5. Fitness products:- Due to the modern days’ hectic work schedule, it is becoming difficult for one to keep a tab on his/her lifestyle. Hence, gifting ‘fitness’ related product on this great day will be much helpful. One can gift items like- fitness gloves, skipping ropes, exercise bands, exercise balls, exercise mats, waist trimmers, tummy trimmer etc.

6. Beauty products:- Buying ‘beauty’ related products for sisters are also one of the best gifts for this auspicious ceremony. One can gift face wash, Perfumes, Nail polish and nail tools, Makeup palettes, Facial kits, Sunscreens, Lipsticks, Face masks, Hair Serums, Rosewater etc.

7. Clothing:- ‘Fashionable clothing’ is one of the unique gifts among others, which you are considering for sisters. E-commerce sites like- Flipkart, Amazon, Myntra is also offering a wide discount on shopping for ‘Rakhi’.