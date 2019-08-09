Raksha Bandhan Gift: Here’s how to surprise your sibling residing abroad

Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on August 15 along with Independence day.

Raksha Bandhan Gift: A gifting portal of India, FlowerAura has crossed borders for uniting siblings in the relationship of love, care, and protection. About 4 to 5 million Indians who live in the USA, UK and Australia face the difficulty of distance on festive occasions. The distance from home nation becomes a major roadblock to them for festivals like Raksha Bandhan. Addressing this problem of all the Indians living in these countries, the gifting portal ‘FlowerAura’ informed that it will be starting their International deliveries on the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan in just two to three days. This will enable the people living abroad to celebrate relationships beyond boundaries and with unique festive fervour. Now brothers and sisters can rejoice as they have a good option to greet their loved ones beyond continental boundaries. The consumers can now send rakhi and gifts to their siblings in the farthest cities of USA, UK and Australia.

The festival of Raksha Bandhan is the one that honours the eternal bond of love and trust between brothers and sisters regardless of geographical distances. The gifting portal ‘FlowerAura’, provides options to make the brothers and sisters cherish the bond with rakhis. It provides online operations which include doorstep deliveries beyond the national boundary. The gifting portal with its international distribution gives a million customers a way to cherish this Raksha Bandhan and greet their siblings who are abroad in countries like the USA, UK & Australia.

For the International services, FlowerAura has provided a catalogue of rakhis, signature boxes, greeting cards, personalized gifts, accessories, plants, tempting delicacies ranging from cakes to chocolates, and a lot more.

Also, a gift section exclusively dedicated to sisters has been created. This option consists of products which include jewellery, purse, hampers, personalized gifts, handbags and more. The consumers can easily select the desired gifting items to surprise their siblings. The website of FlowerAura provides ample options for both brother and sister to send happiness in the facet of gifts on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. The website has introduced a new range of Rakhi gift products, exclusive hampers, and might soon foray into other gifting options beyond Rakhi.