Raksha Bandhan 2023: What are the best colours and gifts for each zodiac signs

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Raksha Bandhan is a festival to celebrate the bond between brothers and sisters. When you tie a rakhi to your brother or sister, you can consider their zodiac sign to choose the colors and gifts. Each zodiac sign has its own colors and traits, so choosing the right ones can show your love and care for your sibling.

Let’s explore the best colors and gifts for each zodiac sign on Raksha Bandhan, as famous astrologer, Pandit Jagannath Guruji suggested.

Aries (March 21 – April 19)

Aries is a fiery and energetic sign, so they like vibrant, bold colors like red and orange. They also like adventurous activities, so you can gift them sports equipment or a thrilling experience.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20)

Taurus are known for their love of comfort and luxury. They appreciate soothing colors like green and brown, so you can choose a gift that reflects their earthy nature. Something that appeals to their senses, like gourmet chocolates, scented candles, or a cozy blanket, would be a great choice.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20)

Geminis are known for their lively and curious personality. They are always looking for new things to learn and experience. Cheerful colors like yellow and light blue will appeal to their vibrant nature. A book, a puzzle, or a gadget that stimulates their mind will make a great gift choice.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Cancers are known for being nurturing and emotional. They appreciate calming colors like white and silver. A sentimental photo frame or a homemade treat that reflects your bond would be a great gift choice.

Leo (July 23 – August 22)

Leos are known for their bold and charismatic personality. They appreciate regal colors like gold and deep orange. A personalized gift, such as a custom-made accessory or a framed artwork, will make them feel special.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Virgos are known for their practical and detail-oriented nature. They appreciate subtle and earthy tones like beige and navy blue. A well-organized planner or a spa gift set will appeal to their love of efficiency and self-care.

Libra (September 23 – October 22)

Libras are known for their love of harmony and balance. They appreciate elegant and balanced colors like pastel shades and light pink. A piece of jewelry or a stylish accessory will appeal to their love of beauty and refinement.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21)

Scorpios are known for their mysterious and intense personality. They appreciate deep and dark colors like black and maroon. A thought-provoking book or a personalized journal will appeal to their enigmatic nature.

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21)

Sagittarians are known for their adventurous and free-spirited personality. They appreciate vibrant and lively colors like purple and royal blue. A travel-themed gift, like a travel journal or a map, will appeal to their wanderlust.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19)

Capricorns are known for their disciplined and ambitious personality. They appreciate classic and muted colors like gray and dark brown. A practical gift, such as a leather wallet or a business planner, will appeal to their goal-oriented nature.

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18)

Aquarians are known for their innovative and free-spirited personality. They appreciate unconventional colors like electric blue and turquoise. A unique gadget or a socially conscious gift will appeal to their progressive mindset.

Pisces (February 19 – March 20)

Pisces are known for their dreamy and empathetic personality. They appreciate gentle and ethereal colors like sea green and lavender. A heartfelt letter or a creative DIY gift will appeal to their sensitive nature.