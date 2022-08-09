Raksha Bandhan 2022 Shubh Muhurat: Date and auspicious time for tying Rakhi

Raksha Bandhan 2022, Shubh Muhurat for Tying Rakhi: The festival of Raksha Bandhan is celebrated on Purnima in Shravan month of the Hindu lunar calendar.This year Rakhi will be celebrated on 11th August 2022. This festival is also known as Rakhi Purnima as it falls on a full moon day in the holy month of Shravana. It is the celebration of the strong bond that exists between a brother and sister with a beautiful handcrafted ‘Rakhi’. The rakhi thread symbolizes love, affection, care, respect, and adoration which the siblings hold in their hearts for each other.

The significance of Raksha Bandhan

Raksha Bandhan means to tie or knot of protection. The word Raksha is protection and Bandhan is a tie. This Hindu festival symbolises the loving bond between a brother and sister. The name ‘Raksha Bandhan’ suggests ‘a bond of protection’. As per religious beliefs, tying a rakhi has a lot of importance and brings prosperity.On this auspicious day, brothers make a promise to their sisters to protect them from all harms and troubles and the sisters pray to God to protect their brother from all evil. Not only within the family but this festival goes between cousins or distant family members too. The festival transcends biological family, brings together men and women across religions, diverse ethnic groups, and ritually emphasizes harmony and love.



Rakshabandhan 2022: This Rakhi, know special history, significance of most precious bond between siblings

Every Indian festival has a mythological significance. The celebrations have logical reasons.

The Hindu religious epics are the source of all the Hindu rituals and festivals. The legend of “Bhavishya Puran” tells us about a war between the Gods and the Demons. King Brutra, the leader of demons, had an edge over the Gods, who were led by Indra. As they were on the brink of defeat, Indra sought the help of Guru Brihaspati. Brihaspati asked Indra to tie a sacred thread on his wrist, powered by the sacred mantras on the Shravan Purnima. Indra’s Queen Sachi also called Indrani, empowered the thread and tied it on to his hand on the decided day. The power of the sacred thread called ‘Raksha’ helped the Gods to get victory.Since then the ritual of Raksha bandhan is performed duering Sharvana Purnima

According to another legend, demon King Bali was a devotee of Lord Vishnu. Lord Vishnu had left his abode and became a protector of Bali’s kingdom. Laxmi, wife of Lord Vishnu, wanted her husband to come back. So, she disguised herself as a Brahmin woman and sought shelter from Bali till her husband came back. On the day of Shravan Pournima, Deity Laxmi tied rakhi to King Bali and freed Narayana.

This year, people are confused about the date of this festival. While some people believe that Raksha Bandhan falls on Thursday, 11 August, others claim that it will be celebrated on Friday, 12 August. So, we are here to clear all your doubts.



Raksha Bandhan 2022 Date and Time in India: All you need to know

Raksha Bandhan 2022: Date & Timings

This year, Sawan Purnima will fall on 11 August. The Purnima Tithi will begin at 10:38 am on 11 August and end at 7:05 am on 12 August, 2022. However, Bhadra is also taking place with the full moon and will last during the first half of Purnima Tithi.

According to Drik Panchang, Aparahna is the best time to tie rakhi and perform rituals on Raksha Bandhan, which is late afternoon. Moreover, it is believed that rituals must not be performed during Bhadra as Hindu scriptures indicate that it is a malicious time that should be avoided for all auspicious work.

According to Drik Panchang, the Raksha Bandhan Bhadra will end at 08:51 pm. Therefore, Raksha Bandhan will start on the evening of Thursday, 11 August, and last till Friday, 12 August. The Pradosh Time Raksha Bandhan Muhurat will begin from 08:51 pm to 09:13 pm.



(By Pankaj Khanna, Chairman, Khanna Gems. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the FinancialExpress.com.)