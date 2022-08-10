Raksha Bandhan 2022: Shower your sibling with the best Rakhi gifts

Raksha Bandhan 2022: Raksha Bandhan is just a day away and you must be thinking about what to gift your siblings. This is the day dedicated to the love of siblings. They are our first best friends in life — From saving us from the scolding of our parents to helping us with our homework, to giving us their shoulders to cry on in difficult times, siblings are one of the most important people in our life.

If you are tired of thinking about the gifts for your sibling and looking for something special then, we’ve curated the perfect list of things you can gift them this Raksha Bandhan.

Financial gifts:



You can opt for a fixed deposit in your sibling’s name. Mutual fund investment can be another great gift. That’s not all, you can also gift digital gold to your sibling.

Tea assortment:



Celebrate Raksha Bandhan, with VAHDAM India Rakhi Gift Boxes consisting of luscious tea blends universally loved by all. Packed in attractive boxes, these exquisite gift sets are perfect to make memories with your siblings. Love it, cherish it, and celebrate it with this exceptional tea gift set.

Price: Rs 749

Shoes:



If your sibling is a sneakerhead, you can opt for these shoes by Skechers. It is fashionable, youthful, and colourful. You can never go wrong with this one.

Price: Rs 7,499

Planters:This light yet durable ceramic planter gives a very minimalistic and elegant look to the house. This Matt Ivory Ceramic Pheonic Large Planter from Pepperfry is ideal to gift to your sibling to give their home a plush and earthy-toned aesthetic.

Price: Rs 2,678

A drink to share:

Another gift that your sibling would love is a bottle of Teacher’s 50, a premium Scotch whisky.

A watch:

Previous occasions call for precious gifts and what’s better than wishing and facilitating a special gift that talks about more than just time? Check out this 43mm stainless steel watch by Jaipur Watch Company that has been created by using a particular One Rupee Coin from the year 1947 bearing a Tiger on the face.

Price: Rs 45,000/- for the silver variants and Rs 50,000 for the golden variant

A bottle of malt:



The Balvenie DoubleWood Aged 12 years has to be the gift if your sibling has a taste in alcohol. The traditional casks soften and add delicate character, the sherry wood brings depth and fullness of flavour and the final few months in our tuns allow the whiskies to marry harmoniously.

Price: Rs 9,400 approximately

Air purifier:With rising AQI, clean and purified air is more important now than ever. Gift your sibling the Dyson Purifier Cool Formaldehyde for a clean and healthy home this season.

Price: Rs 52,900

Chocolates:

Let’s go the traditional way and gift a box of premium chocolates to your sibling. The Bars Trilogy by Fabelle features three delightful and extravagant chocolate bars inspired by classic desserts such as Tiramisu, Hazelnut Mousse, and Intense Dark.

Price: Rs 1550

This Raksha Bandhan, don’t let distance get in the way of making the other feel special. Let your siblings keep a memento of your appreciation and love through these gifts.