Raksha Bandhan 2022: Planning a nice dinner with your sister? Experience fine-dining at these restaurants in Delhi

Raksha Bandhan 2022: If you are looking at celebrating Raksha Bandhan with your sibling or just want to splurge on an exquisite fine dining experience, then look no further, this list will check all your boxes. With a luxurious yet simple ambiance, impeccable staff, and gram-friendly food, these restaurants are the best places in and around Delhi.

Sana-di-ge

A fine dining coastal cuisine restaurant in New Delhi has come up with a way to sweeten your Rakhi memories by offering a Chef’s special dessert. With beautiful alfresco seating and ambiance, lip-smacking delicious authentic food paired with impeccable service, this is just the place to spend some time with your foodie sibling. The extensive menu comprises delicacies from Mangalore, Goa, Maharashtra, and Kerala.

Also read: Raksha Bandhan 2022: Shower your sibling with the best Rakhi gifts

Address: Commercial Centre, 22/48, Malcha Marg, New Delhi

Cost for two: Rs 2,000 approximately

Diablo

If you want to have Mediterranean, Turkish, Iranian, or Italian cuisine, Diablo is your place. Nestled in the vicinity of the heritage of Mehrauli, Diablo is a contemporary take on gothic design serving modern middle eastern delicacies.

Address: Diablo Qutab Garden, H-05, 12, Kalka Das Marg, Mehrauli, New Delhi

Cost for two: Rs 2,500 approximately

Bougie

With a European concept, Bougie aims at delivering a luxury culinary experience with an array of classic European dishes to the consumers. Motivated by the Boho vibes from around the globe, the restaurant brings a firm sense of serenity in the heart of one of New Delhi.

Address: Second Floor, Property No H 5/3, H 5/4 (Back Side Ward No 1, Ambawatta One, Kalka Das Marg, Mehrauli

Cost for two: Rs 3,000 approximately

Butterroom

Another one from Priyank Sukhija, Nomimono is a delightful combination of progressive pan-Asian cuisine and divine cocktails. With a lavishly decorated space with vibrant walls, and magnificent chandeliers, the restaurant has an undeniably exhilarating vibe that will definitely get you in the right zone.

Address: Upper Ground Floor Epicuria Food Mall, R8, Astha Kunj Rd, Nehru Place, New Delhi

Cost for two: Rs 3,000 approximately

Rosie & Tillie

Whether you’re in for a casual brunch with your siblings or want to party with them, Rosie & Tillie is an all-day diner for every mood. Rosie and Tillie can only be described as an all-day party, with the space morphing from ‘Rosie’s brunch diner’ during the day to ‘Tillie’s cocktail bar’ at night. Isn’t that interesting?

Address: 151-153, Ground Floor DLF Avenue Mall, Saket

Cost for two: Rs 3,500 approximately

YOUnion

YOUnion introduces many firsts to Delhi – the country’s largest menu dedicated entirely to shots and a delightfully tropical and carnival-like vibe. The entire ceiling is covered with 30,000 artificial hanging flowers and greens and the colour scheme of the whole bar is green giving out major Amazonian feels to the spectator.

Address: Qutub Hotel, Shaheed Jeet Singh Marg, Block C, Qutab Institutional Area, New Delhi

Cost for two: Rs 2,500 approximately