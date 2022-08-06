Raksha Bandhan 2022 Date and Time in India: All you need to know

Raksha Bandhan 2022 Date: In India, the Raksha Bandhan festival is celebrated every year to commemorate the bond between brothers and sisters. During this time, sisters tie a religious thread on their brothers’ wrist that symbolically represent brothers offering protection to their sisters. Modern-day rituals have changed and Rakhi today no longer is limited to brothers and sisters but is being tied to commemorate any kind of brotherly bond.

The exact date of the Raksha Bandhan festival has been a subject of confusion this year due to the lunar phase. According to Hindu calendar, it’s celebrated on the full moon of the Sawan month which falls on August 11. However, due to the shadow of Bhadra, some people have decided to celebrate the festival on August 12, being an inauspicious day.

How is the day and date of the festival determined

According to Hindu astrology, the various festivals and fasts of Hinduism are celebrated according to the dates of the almanac. In most parts of the country, the fasts and festivals are also marked with the recognition of udayatiti. Other significant events such as the muhurat of worship and the presence of the moon are also considered during these festivals.

Why is their confusion between August 11 and August 12

The Raksha Bandhan festival is celebrated on the 14th day of the shravan purnima month. According to the panchang of the Kashi Vishwanath in Rishikesh, the shravan purnima tithi begins at around 10:40 am on August 11 and ends the following day at 05:58 am. Since August 12 is the pratipada tithi of the Bhadrapada month, the shravan purnima tithi is not considered on that day.

When will Bhadra start?

On August 11th, the day of Raksha Bandhan, Bhadra phase, starts at 09.34 a.m. and ends at 04.26 p.m. You should tie rakhi only after Bhadra. You can tie rakhi from 04:26 p.m. to 05:58 am on August 12, the next day.

On August 11 Rakhi can be tied during the time of Poonch Bhadra. Poonch Bhadra will start at 5:17 pm on August 11 and will last till 6.18 pm. It would be auspicious to tie rakhi during this period.