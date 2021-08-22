Raksha Bandhan 2021: Rakhi wishes, messages, status for Facebook and WhatsApp

Happy Raksha Bandhan 2021 Wishes, Messages, Quotes, Images, Greetings: To celebrate the siblings’ bond and the warmth signified by Raksha Bandhan, these special wishes and messages can show your love for your siblings.
Happy Rakhi 2021 Messages, Quotes, Wishes: Rakhi or Raksha Bandhan celebrates the auspicious and eternal bond between brothers and sisters. The day is marked by celebration and. According to tradition, a sister ties a talisman or sacred thread called rakhi around her brother’s wrist. It is believed that the thread can to protect the brother from evil and also symbolises her affection for the brother. The brother, in return, makes a promise to look after her and protect her. The siblings also give each other gifts and sweets to celebrate. While many siblings will celebrate the day together, many others will do it virtually, being scattered across different cities.
Raksha Bandhan is being celebrated this year on August 22. Like last year, the celebrations will be low-key due to Covid-19. The spirit of togetherness, however, will remain high despite that. To celebrate the siblings’ bond and the warmth signified by Raksha Bandhan, these special wishes and messages can show your love for your siblings.
Raksha Bandhan messages for a brother
Happy Raksha Bandhan. Grateful for you being my life’s strength and blessed to have you as a brother.
Thank you, brother and best friend. I could not have wished for anyone better as my brother. Happy Raksha Bandhan.
Happy Raksha Bandhan. May you be blessed and protected from evil.
Raksha Bhandan messages for a sister
Thank you for being by my side and helping me through the ups and downs of life.
I couldn’t have been blessed with a more sensible and understanding sister. Thank you for being there. Happy Raksha Bandhan.
May you always shine and fly high. I promise to always support you. Happy Raksha Bandhan
WhatsApp and Facebook status
The brother-sister bond is unsurpassable. Let’s celebrate the day with love and joy. Happy Raksha Bandhan.
Whether your siblings are with you today or not, they are all sending their love. Happy Raksha Bandhan.
