Rajnikanth, Allu Arjun to Vijay: Here a look at some of the richest South Indian actors, their net worth, swanky cars, and more

South Indian actors are some of the most popular and influential figures in the Indian entertainment industry.

Known for their talent, hard work, and dedication to their craft, the actors from South Indian cinema have earned them a huge fan base and a massive following not only in India but also worldwide. Some of them are also among the wealthiest celebrities in India. They earn their wealth from various sources, including acting, endorsements, and investments, with some having a net worth that runs into the hundreds of millions of dollars.



In this article, we will list out some of the richest South Indian film stars and their net worth, swanky cars and lavish lifestyles.

Rajinikanth

Rajinikanth, also known as Thalaiva, is one of the highest-paid actors in India. The superstar of South Indian cinema has earned his wealth from his successful acting career spanning over four decades, during which he has appeared in over 150 films in various languages.

He has acted in some of the highest-grossing films in Indian cinema, including Baasha, Kabali, and Sivaji, which have earned him a huge fan following across India and abroad.

He owns several properties including a lavish bungalow in Chennai and a house in Pune. He is also a car enthusiast and owns a fleet of cars, including Toyota Innova, Range Rover, and Bentley.

Kamal Haasan

Kamal Haasan is one of the most versatile actors in South Indian cinema. He is renowned for his iconic portrayal of Chachi in the film Chachi 420.

As of 2023, multiple sources report that his yearly earnings reach $5 million, mostly generated by his acting career, brand endorsements, guest appearances, and collaborations.



In his role as the host of Bigg Boss Tamil, Kamal Haasan is reportedly earning approximately Rs 2 lakhs per day. However, recent reports suggest that he is planning to quit the show. He owns seven properties in Chennai, two in Bangalore, and three in Mangalore. In his garage, Haasan keeps a BMW 730LD and a Lexus Lx 570, which together are worth Rs 3.69 crore.

Mahesh Babu

One of the top actors in Telugu cinema, Mahesh Babu is known for his impeccable sense of style and luxurious lifestyle. He primarily earned his wealth through his successful career in the Telugu film industry, which has spanned over two decades. In addition to acting, Babu is also a brand ambassador for several notable brands, which has contributed significantly to his overall net worth.



Babu’s estimated net worth, as per CAKnowledge, is Rs 256 crore. His primary sources of income are movies and brand endorsements. In addition to his acting fees, he also earns a share of the profits from his movies.



He lives in the upscale neighborhood of Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad. His property there is estimated to be worth around Rs 28 crores. Additionally, he has recently purchased a house in Bangalore. The actor possesses a sizable fleet of luxurious cars, which includes Range Rover Vogue, Audi e-tron, Range Rover Vogue Autobiography, BMW 730 Ld and Lamborghini Gallardo among others.

Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun is one of the most popular actors in Telugu cinema. According to Desimartini, Arjun’s net worth is estimated to be approximately Rs 370 Crore. He reportedly earns an annual income of Rs 32 crores, which comes from various sources such as acting fees, brand endorsements, and other ventures.

Apart from his acting career, Allu Arjun also owns a nightclub called ‘800 Jubilee’ located in Hyderabad, which acts as an additional source of income for him. Recently, he brought home a Range Rover Vogue valued at Rs 2.5 crore, adding to his impressive collection of luxury wheels which includes a vanity van worth Rs 7 crore, a BMW X5 valued at Rs 80 lakh, a Jaguar XJL worth Rs 1.20 crore, and an Audi A7 worth Rs 86 lakh. Additionally, His opulent bungalow in Hyderabad is estimated to be worth Rs 100 crore.

Vijay

Vijay is one of the biggest stars in Tamil cinema. He is one of the highest-paid actors in the Indian film industry. Vijay’s income comes not only from his successful acting career but also from various brand endorsements, including popular brands like Tata Docomo, Coca-Cola, and Jos Alukkas. Vijay is estimated to have a net worth of around Rs 445 crore.



He owns a lavish house in Chennai and several other properties. He is also known for his love for luxury cars and owns several high-end vehicles, including a Rolls-Royce Ghost, Audi A8, BMW series 5, and BMW X6 among others.