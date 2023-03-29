Rajkummar Rao, a talented Bollywood star who barely needs any introduction, made his acting debut in 2010 with the film Love Sex Aur Dhokha, and he gained widespread recognition with his roles in films such as Kai Po Che, Shahid, Queen, and Newton. He has won numerous awards for his performances, including a National Film Award, four Filmfare Awards, and an Asia Pacific Screen Award.

Known for his versatility as an actor, Rajkummar Rao has played a wide range of characters, from serious and intense roles to comedic and light-hearted ones. Some of his other notable films include Trapped, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Stree, Made in China, and Ludo besides his contributions to several web series. Coming from humble beginnings, Rao has carved a niche for himself in the competitive Indian film industry, meanwhile, accumulating wealth and fame that comes with it.



In this piece, we take a look at the actor’s net worth, brands endorsed, house, and cars owned.

Net Worth

As per CA Knowledge, the Newton star has a net worth of Rs 81 crore. His earnings come majorly from his acting career, besides, he endorses a host of brands that pay him substantially owing to the skills and face value he possesses.

Rajkummar Rao takes home a Rs 6 crore fat cheque for his roles in movies while he charges Rs 1-2 crore for every brand endorsed.

House

Image: HT

Rajummar Rao, who has seen an organic growth in the film industry isn’t someone who was born with a silver spoon. In fact, growing up in Gurgaon, he was part of a joint family of 16 people. When he moved to Mumbai, he shared a house with two friends and slept on the floor.

However, he persevered through his struggles and has become a truly self-made Bollywood star.

Now, Rajummar Rao lives in a lavish home located in Mumbai’s Juhu. The unique design of his house perfectly reflects his enigmatic character. He acquired the Juhu triplex, which was previously owned by his ‘Roohi’ co-star Janhvi Kapoor, for a whopping Rs 44 crore. It is worth noting that in 2020, Janhvi Kapoor had purchased the apartment for Rs 39 crore. Further, he has made smart investments in real estate and owns several other properties.

Vehicles owned

Image: GQ

Rajkummar Rao’s passion for automobiles is evident in his impressive garage, which houses a host of cars and bikes. Among his prized possessions are an Audi Q7 worth 80 lakh rupees, a Mercedes Benz CLA 200 worth 37.96 lakh rupees, and a luxurious Harley Davidson Fat Bob that sets him back a cool 18 lakh rupees.