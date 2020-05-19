Rajkot, Indore, Navi Mumbai among Centre’s ‘5-star garbage-free’ cities; Delhi 3-star

The Centre Tuesday declared Ambikapur (Chhattisgarh), Rajkot, Surat, Mysore, Indore and Navi Mumbai as ‘5-star garbage-free cities’.

Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri announced the results of garbage-free star rating.

Karnal, New Delhi, Tirupati, Vijayawada, Chandigarh, Bhilai Nagar, Ahmedabad are among ‘three-star garbage free rating’, he said.

Delhi Cantonment, Vadodara, Rohtak are among ‘one-star garbage free cities’.

