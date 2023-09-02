Rajinikanth-Latha Rangachari’s love story: How they fell in love in their first meeting; Know about their relationship, how she is behind his success and fitness

A love story for the novels — The story dates back to the 1980s, when a young Latha went to interview Rajinikanth, and the latter was swept off of his feet and knew he had fallen head over heels for the young lady. “He did not propose to me, he informed me that he was marrying me and left,” Latha claimed. That marked the beginning of the relationship of 40 years between superstar Rajinikanth and his wife Latha Rangachari.

Rajinikanth needs no introduction, a megastar, an icon who has won the hearts of millions all over the world with his pathbreaking performances and his unique style. In a career spanning over five decades, Rajinikanth, or Rajini as he is fondly called, has bagged over 160 films. Rajini has dedicated his stardom and his way of life to his beloved wife, Latha. The two tied the knot in 1981 and have two daughters who have excelled in their respective fields.

Here’s the love story

The 30-something celebrity was present on the sets of Thillu Mallu, his first feature-length comedy. He was alerted of an interview for a college magazine during the filming. Latha Rangachari, a 20-something English literature student at Chennai’s Ethiraj College, conducted the interview. The story goes that during their interview, the two found they had a lot in common and felt the sparks. Their link to Bengaluru was what started the dialogue. Latha’s family owned a home in the city where Rajini once worked as a bus driver, as per a Deccan Herald report. Rajinikanth was in awe of the young lady and decided to ask her hand in marriage. And like any other Indian family, Latha wanted Rajinikanth to seek her parent’s approval before accepting him.

He struggled for a time to determine how to approach his to-be in-laws effectively. At this point, he learned that Latha’s sister’s husband was the comedian Y G Mahendran. He and other senior members of the industry were consulted before moving further. The couple tied the knot on February 26, 1981, at Balaji Temple, Tirupathi, and have been steady and in love since.

About Latha Rangachari

Latha was born into a Tamil Brahmin Iyengar family in Chennai, India. She earned an English literature degree from Chennai’s Ethiraj College for Women. Latha performed as a playback singer in Tamil films in the 1980s. In films like Tik Tik Tik and Anbulla Rajinikanth, she was a playback singer. She also contributed to the musical album which celebrated Rajinikanth’s 25 years in show business. Latha established The Ashram in Velachery, Chennai, in 1991, and she currently serves as its principal.

The secret to Rajnikanth’s healthy lifestyle

Rajnikanth, recently, expressed how his wife has been his rock when it comes to his lifestyle and health. He credited Latha for constantly looking out for him and supporting him as he went on to conquer the world of entertainment. In a report by The Indian Express, talking about his relationship, he said, “What do I tell about YG Mahendra? He was the one who introduced me to Latha and got me married to her. I am 73 years old now, and the reason for my health is my wife.”

The superstar admitted, “When I was a bus conductor, due to the friendship of some wrong guys, I had many bad habits. I used to eat mutton twice a day. I used to drink daily, and I don’t know how many cigarettes I smoked. After coming to the cinema, with money and fame, imagine how much these would have increased.” And thanking his long-time friend he said, “She was the one who changed me with her love. With love and the right doctors, she changed me. Thanks to YG Mahendra for that.”

Rajni and Latha have set an example for couples all over the world showcasing how love and compassion can change people, how supporting your loved ones at their lowest can strengthen your relationship, and strive through ups and downs to help each other grow.