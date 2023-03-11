Rajesh Gopinathan of TCS to Suresh Narayanan of Nestle: A look at the educational qualifications of the highest-paid Indian executives

What does it take to become a successful entrepreneur or CEO of a top company? Along with hard work and determination, educational qualification is equally important. To understand the same, we decided to have a look at the educational qualifications of the highest-paid CEOs in India. Take a look:

C Vijayakumar, HCL Technologies Ltd CEO is one of the highest-paid CEOs of IT firms in the country. He earned USD 16.52 million (Rs 131.08 crore), including LTI (long-term incentive), in 2022. He received USD 2 million as base salary, USD 2 million in variable pay, and USD 0.02 million in perquisites along with other benefits for the last financial year, HCL’s annual report stated.

C Vijayakumar went to PSG College of Technology, Tamil Nadu, and has an engineering degree in Electrical and Electronics Engineering. After graduating in 1990 he joined HCL Tech as an R&D Engineer and has stayed with the company ever since. In 2016, he became the CEO.

The CEO and Managing Director of Infosys, Salil Parekh received a remuneration of Rs 71 lakhs in FY20-21, which went up to Rs 80 crores upon the extension of his term for five more years. He has Master of Engineering degrees in Computer Science and Mechanical Engineering from Cornell University. He did his graduation from the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay, and has a Bachelor of Technology degree in Aeronautical Engineering.

Tech Mahindra CEO and Managing Director C P Gurnani’s salary for Financial Year 2022 was increased to Rs 63.4 crore, the Economics Times reported. In 2012, he was appointed as the CEO of Tech Mahindra and he played an integral part in the aggregation of Mahindra Satyam with Tech Mahindra. The CEO has done his Bachelor of Engineering from NIT Rourkela, Orissa. He has worked for Tech Mahindra for over 18 years.

S N Subrahmanyan – CEO & MD L&T | MBA

S N Subrahmanyan, the CEO and Managing Director of Larsen & Toubro India received a salary of Rs 61.27 crores in 2022. After completing his graduation in Civil Engineering from NIT Kurukshetra, he did his MBA from Symbiosis Institute of Business Management, Pune followed by an Executive Management Programme from the London Business School.

Rajesh Gopinathan – CEO & MD TCS | PGDM

The CEO & Managing Director of Tata Consultancy Services Rajesh Gopinathan received Rs 25.75 crores as salary for the financial year 2021-22. He has a Bachelor of Engineering degree from NIT, Tiruchirappalli. That’s not all, he also holds a PGDM from IIM, Ahmedabad.

Sanjiv Mehta – CEO & MD HUL | CA

Sanjiv Mehta is the CEO and Managing Director of Hindustan Unilever Limited. In 2022, he earned a remuneration of Rs 22 crores. The Chartered Accountant has done an Advanced Management Program at Harvard Business School.

Suresh Narayanan – CEO & MD Nestle India | Masters in Economics

Suresh Narayanan, the Chairman and Managing Director of Nestle India took home a remuneration of Rs 18.8 crores. He went to Shri Ram College Of Commerce and has done Economics Honours followed by a Masters in Economics from Delhi School of Economics. He then did a Diploma course from the IMD Program for Executive Development and has participated in the Nestlé Leadership Program of the London Business School.