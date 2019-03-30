Rajasthan Diwas 2019: PM Narendra Modi, CM Ashok Gehlot extend warm greetings on this significant day, check tweets!

By: | Published: March 30, 2019 2:00 PM

rajasthan diwas 2019 photo, rajasthan diwas pic, rajasthan diwas 30 march, rajasthan diwas 2019 date, rajasthan diwas image, rajasthan diwas 2019 program, pm modi twitter, cm ashok gehlot twitter account Rajasthan Diwas 2019 (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Every year March 30 is celebrated as Rajasthan Diwas or Rajasthan Day, which marks the formation of this state. The kingdoms of Jodhpur, Jaipur, Jaisalmer, and Bikaner were accessed together to form the present day state of Rajasthan on March 30, 1949. The present-day Rajasthan was formed in seven stages. Rajasthan carries a royal cultural history because of it being ruled by great kings in the past. Rajasthan is derived from Raja meaning king and Sthan which means abode, so it literally means the ‘land of Kings.’ The Rajasthan Foundation Day or Rajasthan Diwas is thus a very important day in the state and is celebrated by arranging various programmes and cultural events all across. It is an important day for the citizens of the state and many people are thus exchanging wishes for Rajasthan Diwas on social media.

HISTORY
Rajasthan is the largest state, area wise, in India. On March 30, 1949, Rajputana (as it was called by the British Raj) was merged into the Dominion of India. Jaipur, the largest city is the capital of this state. The state, however, officially came into existence on November 1, 1956. Rajasthan carries a deep cultural and historical significance. Some parts of the present-day state were part of the Vedic Civilisation and Indus Valley Civilisation. It was later ruled by dynasties like Gurjars, Rajputs, Jats, Meenas, Bhils, Yadavs, Bishnois among others, all of which made a great contribution in the building of this state.

Several people, including politicians, parliamentary members have expressed congratulatory wishes for this day. People have appreciated the vibrant history and culture of this place and expressed their pride in being born in this state. Check greetings and wishes for Rajasthan Diwas on Twitter.

PM Narendra Modi Giving His Wishes

Greetings from the CM

Showcasing the beautiful culture of the state

Colorful and vibrant Rajasthan

Proud to be Rajasthani

There are several programmes and events that are organized on this day which celebrate the glorious past of this state. Rajasthan has a great display of royal architecture, vast desert spans and vibrant culture, which also makes it a popular tourist spot in the country.

