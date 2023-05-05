Raise your glass to 5 ex-bourbon American oak cask whiskeys worth savouring

If you’re a whisky connoisseur seeking to broaden your horizons, then you’ll want to explore these that have been matured in ex-bourbon American oak casks. Being meticulously aged to perfection in American oak casks imparts unique flavours to the spirit that results in a rich and lingering taste. We’ve already done the hard work and there is only one job for you: go ahead and marvel at the nectars that take inspiration from the golden era of whisky making. Here are a few suggestions by Single Malt Amateurs Club:

Paul John Classic Select Cask

This whisky’s soft nose takes you through lightly salted bacon which easily mingles with tannins. The barley, which offers the slightest hint of grist, proceeds to the palate before the deftest touch of citrus and moist syrup cake. The palate is welcomed by the early notes of barley, a bourbon manuka honey-liquorice mix which makes for an attractive spine and toasted honeycomb arriving in the mid-ground. The whisky elegantly finishes with yet again, a sweet barley chirp on the oak branches.

Bruichladdich – The Classic Laddie

Indulge in the essence of a sunny beach and the scent of sea air through The Classic Laddie, which features an elegantly sweet aroma of barley infused with honey, boiled sweets, and orange petals. Its crisp palate comprises flavours of red apples, white grapes, sweet cinnamon, and brown sugar – all accompanied by soft coastal notes. The finish is marked by the richness of mineral-heavy malt, toffee, and honey which adds the needed depth to the whisky. Every sip of this Scottish treasure promises a remarkable adventure for the senses.

Craigellachie 13-Year-Old

From Speyside, this whisky enters the nose with an experience of apple orchards in bloom but is slightly meaty with harmonious hints of burnt popcorn and treacle tarts. The oily malt first arrives on the palate, which is followed by BBQ pineapple and fresh summer berries. The finish lingers through with soft hints of sulphur, hiding behind the biscuity and apple notes from the nose.

Cragganmore 12-Year-Old

The Cragganmore 12-Year-Old is not just a drink, it’s a journey worth savouring. The floral nose begins with heather and a creamy fruit salad. Smoked almonds and stemmy hay are followed soon after. A rich palate lingers with honey, stone fruits, chestnuts, walnuts, almonds and berries to give the spirit that extra oomph. The extended finish is smoky with notes of delicate peppery spices.

Glen Grant 18-Year-Old

The aged charm from Glen Grant opens with a floral nose of rich and oaky overtones with hints of baking spices. Its delicate palate proceeds with malty caramel, dried raisins and a whiff of vanilla. A long finish continues with sweet hints of nuts and spice, perfect for a fireside swig to reflect its deep, warm amber colour.

The Ardmore Legacy

A lasting legacy indeed, this scotch leans more on the savoury side of things – with a light barbeque char and earthy notes on the nose. Sweet cinnamon, fresh honey and vanilla toffee waft up at certain points. A more charred palate picks up from the nose which is joined by drying oak, pear drops and subtle grassy touches. Within a minute, citrus zest and expressive heather begin to appear. A lasting peat of smoke finish is commenced with a little bit of honeyed barley for good measure.

Glenfiddich 18-Year-Old

The wonderfully rich Glenfiddich 18-Year-Old is extremely fruity with notes of zesty grapefruit, baked toffee apples and tones of dry chocolate, flaky wood and cinnamon. Its palate of candied fruits and freshness balances the richer notes of dried apricot, cinnamon, toffee, ginger and dry Sherry. The aftertaste recalls the flavours of fruit rinds and a subtle hint of salted toffee – making it an enjoyable delight.