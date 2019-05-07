Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti 2019 date: EPIC channel to stream Gurudev’s stories on his 158th birth anniversary

Rabindranath Tagore, popularly known as Gurudev was born on May 7 in Calcutta. He is known for shaping Bengali music and literature in the 19 and early 20th century. On May 7 every year, Rabindra Jayanti is celebrated, but Bengalis observe it on Pochishe Boishakh, the 25th day of the first Bengali month of Boishakh (which rarely coincides with May 7). Numerous cultural programmes and events are held in schools, universities, colleges, and other places remembering the lover of art on Rabindra Jayanti. Gurudev's writings gave rise to new forms of prose and verse which were different from the traditional models based on classical Sanskrit. In 1913, he was the first non-European to win the Nobel Prize in Literature. Tagore pioneered against the stereotypical belief that India was only a country of superstitions and snake-charmers. He traveled around the world and highlighted the richness of the country and toiled to showcase the country's diversity. The renowned dramatist, novelist, and songwriter who was also called Kabiguru and Biswakabi passed away on August 7, 1941, in Calcutta. READ:\u00a0End of a musical journey! Mappilapaatu singer Eranholi Moosa dies at 75 However, the man's legacy continues to go on even years after his death. At the age of 60, Tagore began drawing and painting and also held many successful exhibitions. His works were mostly inspired by the works of Haida carvings from British Columbia, scrimshaw from northern New Ireland, and Max Pechstein's woodcuts. His works were known for its off-beat aesthetics and strange color schemes which led to the popular belief that Tagore was red-green color blind. In 1915, Tagore conferred the title of 'Mahatma' on Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi. Rabindranath has a rich legacy of inspiring generations across the globe with his work and continues to do so. On this occasion, EPIC channel will be streaming Stories by Rabindranath Tagore, a 26-episode series based on his works as an ode to the literary stalwart. EPIC will make the entire series available in two more languages, Tamil and English, in addition to Hindi, for streaming as exclusive content on EPIC On. EPIC On is EPIC Channel\u2019s OTT platform available on Andriod, Amazon Firestick, Apple TV, and Xiaomi. However, the series is an effort to further Tagore\u2019s works and make them relatable and accessible for generations to come. Radhika Apte, Sumeet Vyas, Amrita Puri, are among other popular actors who portray characters from Tagore\u2019s stories in the show, directed by critically acclaimed Anurag Basu. Arijit Singh, Shalmali Kholgade and Shaan have lent their voices for the music of the show.