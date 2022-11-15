Quick service time and low-expense investment separate QSRs from traditional eateries: Sahaj Chopra, Fat Tiger

The Fast Help Eatery (a.k.a. QSR going forward) market developed at a pace of 17.27% from FY 2016 to FY 2020 and is supposed to arrive at a tremendous size of approximately ₹ 82,637 crore by FY2025. While both chain and independent QSR are set to add to the anticipated development similarly, chain QSRs lead the piece of the pie with an inhabitance of approx 54.2%.



The QSR fragment is encountering development because of mechanical advancements too, as further developed Point of of Sale(POS) frameworks, fluctuated instalment choices, and further developed geolocation to help the delivery portion.

What are the future prospects for the QSR industry in India?

Compare the traditional restaurant services to present QSR.

The key elements that separate QSRs from the remainder of the traditional eatery models is the service time and that it is a low-expense Investment. You also set aside your cutlery spending plan since the clients are presented with disposable plates and boxes.



The tasks in a QSR are more normalized and less subject to physical work. Serving time is more significant in a QSR since you can’t stand to have slow service and long lines.

What is the scope of the food and beverage industry in the country?

The worldwide food and refreshments industry is comprised of many sections, including groceries, oils and fats, functional food varieties and drinks, canned food varieties, well-being and regular food sources, canned food, prepared food, child food, creature food, sodas, cocktails, caffeinated beverages, and packaging.

The business is driven by customer interest for more nutritious food and better packaging, which additionally prods innovation in the field. Today, purification, high-pressure handling, UV treatment, and nanotechnology are impacting the business. A worry for the climate has prompted the utilization of more reused material for packaging.

The development of the food and drinks industry is pushed basically by developing nations like India, China, and Brazil, as the economies of these countries improve and more individuals are lifted into the working class.

The Food and Beverage industry is a buyer situated market. On one side the buyer wants progressively customized items and services and on the opposite side, sustainability of items and creation frameworks moreover assumes a significant part.

How did Fat Tiger as an idea conceptualise in reality? Please tell about its commencement.

Fat Tiger is a tribute to “the Indian finesse Chinese cuisine” that was developed in India by the small Chinese community that has been an integral part of India’s history. Today this food is an important part of Indian culinary culture and Fat Tiger wants to bring this food’s traditional glory with some modern touches across India in a never-before-done QSR (Quick Service Restaurant) format. Additionally Fat Tiger will also serve unique and innovative beverages (never before served in India) along with interesting dimsums brought into the QSR format for the first time.

What are your expansion plans for the next few years?

We have quite recently announced our expansion plan for the coming years. In the course of the next 3 years, we are eyeing increasing our offline presence across the country. We are aiming at opening 200+ offline stores across the country. We currently have 50+ outlets. Additionally as a part of our expansion plan, we will be hiring 1100+ individuals for various operational roles for the outlets. Among those 1100, 500 will be hired from the EWS category.

Tell us about the highlight of your menu.

Boba shakes is our specialised drink and the range was launched in India by Fat Tiger in late July 2022; since bubble tea or boba was already available in India, the main task was to make it familiar to our Indian taste palette. And Fat Tiger understood the job and tried its best to tailor boba to Indian taste preferences. The Boba shakes were launched, undertaking meticulous research and close team involvement.

The brand gave boba a makeover of sorts by adding milk and ice cream to it, making it thick and familiar to the Indian taste palette and still keeping the most fun thing about this drink intact, the slurping tapioca balls. The shakes are not only fun but extremely flavourful; Fat Tiger serves a wide variety of boba shakes like vanilla, strawberry, chocolate hazelnut, etc.