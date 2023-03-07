scorecardresearch
Quick and simple dessert-inspired cocktails to make your Holi even more special

Holi 2023: Best dessert-inspired cocktails to try at home.

Written by FE Lifestyle
cocktails, best cocktails, holi, holi 2023, best holi cocktails, cocktails for holi, dessert cocktails, cocktail mixing, lifestyle, food, lifestyle news
Best cocktails to try at home on Holi

If you are someone who checks out the dessert menu before checking the main menu but also loves a good glass of wine, we have got you covered. From time-tested classics to some unique ones, these cocktails pull double duty. Many calls for rich ingredients like peach syrup, Zinfandel wine, etc, and all of them make a fitting finale to a special meal—or any time you want to satisfy your sweet tooth. Let’s take a look at some of the best and quick cocktail recipes that you can stir at home on Holi:

Recipe by Gokul Kurhade, Wine Maker, Chateau Indage

Frozen Wine Slush

120ml Tiger Hill white Zinfandel

15ml Citric acid

13/4 sugar

Garnish with lemon slice & mint spring

Peach & Orange Bellini

120ml Omar Khayyam Sparkling wine

20ml orange juice

10ml Peach Syrup

Orange Peel for garnish

Rainbow Cocktail by Kuber Bhatt, Sr. bartender, Bluebop Cafe

Vodka 45ml

Triple sec 15 ml

Blue curacao 10ml

Grenadine 10ml

Masala milk 30ml

Chopped almonds 10gms

Gin Thandai dessert cocktail by Sujit Mehta, Founder of Millo

5-6 Almonds blanched and peeled

4-5 Cashews

3-4 Raisins

4-5 Cardamom Pods

2 teaspoon Teaspoons Fennel Seeds

2 Teaspoons Melon Seeds

Crush all of them to make a powdered mix.

Thandai milk

3 Cups full fat Whole Milk (reduced down)

2 Pinches Saffron

200 gms Cup Sugar

4-5 Almond flakes

10-15 Pistachio

