Quick and simple dessert-inspired cocktails to make your Holi even more special

If you are someone who checks out the dessert menu before checking the main menu but also loves a good glass of wine, we have got you covered. From time-tested classics to some unique ones, these cocktails pull double duty. Many calls for rich ingredients like peach syrup, Zinfandel wine, etc, and all of them make a fitting finale to a special meal—or any time you want to satisfy your sweet tooth. Let’s take a look at some of the best and quick cocktail recipes that you can stir at home on Holi:
Recipe by Gokul Kurhade, Wine Maker, Chateau Indage
Frozen Wine Slush
120ml Tiger Hill white Zinfandel
15ml Citric acid
13/4 sugar
Garnish with lemon slice & mint spring
Peach & Orange Bellini
120ml Omar Khayyam Sparkling wine
20ml orange juice
10ml Peach Syrup
Orange Peel for garnish
Rainbow Cocktail by Kuber Bhatt, Sr. bartender, Bluebop Cafe
Vodka 45ml
Triple sec 15 ml
Blue curacao 10ml
Grenadine 10ml
Masala milk 30ml
Chopped almonds 10gms
Gin Thandai dessert cocktail by Sujit Mehta, Founder of Millo
5-6 Almonds blanched and peeled
4-5 Cashews
3-4 Raisins
4-5 Cardamom Pods
2 teaspoon Teaspoons Fennel Seeds
2 Teaspoons Melon Seeds
Crush all of them to make a powdered mix.
Thandai milk
3 Cups full fat Whole Milk (reduced down)
2 Pinches Saffron
200 gms Cup Sugar
4-5 Almond flakes
10-15 Pistachio