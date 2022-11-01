Quick and easy recipes to detox post the festive season

The festivities are all about love, laughter, fun and of course indulging in great food and delicacies. There is so much to appreciate about the celebrations, including gatherings with friends and family and consuming delectable treats. While the joy of it all is immeasurable, the health impact of the excess oily, sugary, and rich dishes often goes unnoticed. We are all guilty of the extravagance of the holiday season, diet debauchery, and abandoned workout plan. It is important to detox our bodies and eat a nutritious diet to clean up our system and get back to our healthy eating habits. Voltas Beko brings you easy and quick detox recipes to help you enhance your overall health and speed up your metabolism.

Oatmeal bowl with nuts and fruit – Perfect detoxifying breakfast

Ingredients:

1. 30g oats

2. 1 apple or banana, sliced

3. 180 ml skim milk

4. 1 tsp chia seeds

5. 5-6 chopped almonds

6. ¼ tsp cinnamon powder

Method:

1. Add oats and skim milk to a microwave-safe bowl and stir thoroughly. Microwave on high in the Voltas Beko microwave for 3-4 minutes until the oatmeal is cooked. Use a large bowl so that the oats and milk don’t overflow while boiling. The Voltas Beko has a large turntable which will ensure maximum cooking space.

2. Take out the bowl and top it with chia seeds, cinnamon powder, almonds and fruit.

3. You can also store the oatmeal by simply letting it cool to room temperature and then transfer it to an airtight container and storing in the Voltas Beko refrigerator. The HarvestFresh™ Technology will keep the oatmeal as good as new, preserving their vitamins and freshness for longer.

Spinach green smoothie – For your daily dose of greens

Ingredients:

1. 1 cup spinach leaves

2. 1 lemon

3. 1 cup water

4. 1 apple

5. 1 banana

Method:

1. Peel the banana and apple and slice them and put in a blender.

2. Add the spinach and lemon juice along with 1 cup of water. You can add more or less water depending on how thin or thick you want you smoothie.

3. Blend it on full power until you see no chunks of banana or spinach.

4. You can serve it immediately or store in air tight jars in the Voltas Beko refrigerator. The Active Fresh Blue Light feature in the refrigerator will keep your smoothie fresh and full of flavor and protect the Vitamin C intensity in it.

Moong Dal and Carrot Soup – For a guilt free dinner

Ingredients:

1. 1 cup chopped carrots

2. ½ cup green moong dal (soaked overnight)

3. 1 tbsp olive oil

4. 3-4 black peppercorns

5. ½ cup onions

6. 2 tsp chopped garlic

7. ½ cup chopped tomatoes

8. 1 cup low fat milk

9. ½ tsp turmeric powder

10. Salt as per taste

11. 1 tsp black pepper powder

12. ½ cup water

13. 1 tsp cumin seeds

Method:

1. Take olive oil, cumin seeds, and black peppercorns and combine them in a microwave-safe bowl. Microwave at high for 2 minutes. The Auto Cooking feature in Voltas Beko microwaves helps to cook more than 200 dishes with just the touch of a button.

2. Add the onion, garlic, and turmeric powder, and cook it in the microwave for 3 minutes at high.

3. Then, combine the chopped tomatoes, carrot, and moong dal with 1/2 cup water and salt. Microwave on high for 8 minutes.

4. Allow it to cool at room temperature and then grind it to a fine paste and then pour it in a microwave safe bowl.

5. Add 1 cup of milk and freshly ground black pepper, cover, and microwave at for 4 minutes. If necessary, add some water.

6. Take it out and serve hot.