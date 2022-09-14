Queen’s funeral: Prince Harry banned from wearing military uniform; Here’s why

Following the demise of Queen Elizabeth II, in any ceremonies, Prince Harry won’t be permitted to participate while dressed in military uniform. On Monday, news broke that he would not be permitted to wear his military uniform to any royal events, including the final vigil. However, his uncle Prince Andrew was reportedly permitted to do so. The decision was widely perceived as a blow to Harry. He will wear a morning suit throughout events honouring his grandmother, said reports.

A spokesperson for the Duke of Sussex shared a statement and urged everyone to keep the focus on his late grandmother.

“His decade of military service is not determined by the uniform he wears, and we respectfully ask that focus remains on the life and legacy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II,” the statement said.

At royal events, only working royal family members can wear their military uniforms.

In the Army, Harry served two tours in Afghanistan during a decade. He lost his honorary military titles when he stepped down as a senior royal. In 2020, he and his wife, Meghan Markle, moved to California.

In February 2021, in a statement released by Buckingham Palace, it was explained that since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would no longer be “working members” of the Royal Family, “the honorary military appointments and Royal patronages held by The Duke and Duchess will therefore be returned to Her Majesty, before being redistributed among working members of The Royal Family.”

Queen Elizabeth II took her last breath on 8 September 2022 (Thursday). She was Queen of the United Kingdom and other Commonwealth realms from 6 February 1952 until she died in 2022. Of any British monarch, her reign of 70 years and 214 days is the longest. In history, it is also the longest record for any female head of state. Born in London, she was the first child of the Duke and Duchess of York (later King George VI and Queen Elizabeth). Elizabeth II was the longest-lived British monarch. She was crowned in 1953.