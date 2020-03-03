Queen Elizabeth II tells Prince Harry he is always welcome back

Harry and Meghan, 38, are in the UK completing their final set of formal royal engagement before their exit kicks off a 12-month transition period on March 31.

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II has reportedly told her grandson, Harry, that he is always welcome back as the Prince and his wife Meghan Markle take a formal step back from the royal frontline at the end of this month.

During a four-hour-long heart to heart over lunch at Windsor Castle on Sunday, the 93-year-old monarch told the 35-year-old Duke of Sussex that he was a “much loved” member of her family and that he will be welcome back with open arms if he changes his mind in future.

“She made it very clear to him that he and Meghan are always able to come back if they change their minds and she will welcome them with open arms,” a royal source was quoted by ‘The Sun’ said.

“Hopefully the chat cleared the air and the way forward is looking more positive. But she wanted to make certain Harry knew there were limits and the whole set-up is subject to a review after 12 months,” the source was quoted as saying.

Harry and Meghan, 38, are in the UK completing their final set of formal royal engagement before their exit kicks off a 12-month transition period on March 31.

The source explained: “The Queen had a lot to talk to Harry about and this was the ideal time for them to both say their piece. Sunday was the first time the Queen has had the chance to talk to Harry on his own and really find out what his plans are.

It was a much more relaxed environment and they were both able to speak their mind.”

Harry is believed to have discreetly walked up from his Frogmore Cottage home near Windsor Castle to meet the Queen over a light lunch and tea. They are believed to have discussed a wide range of things, including Harry and Meghan’s nine-month-old baby son Archie.