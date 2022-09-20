Queen Elizabeth-II funeral: Why a seat in front of King Charles was left vacant

Queen Elizabeth was laid to rest amidst the attendance of hundreds of world leaders and dignitaries. Following the service, her committal was held at Windsor Castle. King Charles, was in the second row beside his wife, Camilla, the Queen Consort.

Millions of people around the world watched the funeral on their televisions. One thing that came to notice for most of the viewers was the seat in front of King Charles was empty. According to reports, this is because a royal protocol dictates that the reigning monarch should be able to observe the proceedings from the front row if he or she is not in the first row.

Richard Fitzwilliams, a royal commentator on the other hand had previously stated that the Queen’s seat is always left empty. According to Fitzwilliam, the seat in front of King Charles was very significant to the Queen, as it was where she sat during various royal weddings, such as those of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. In April 2021, the Queen sat in the same spot during the funeral of Prince Philip.

Due to the Covid-19 restrictions that were in place during the funeral of the Duke of Edinburgh, the Queen sat alone in the row behind King Charles. Her moving image became a symbol of her devotion and love for her late husband. Richard Fitzwilliams, a royal commentator, referred to the Queen’s seat in St. George’s Chapel as her favorite.

According to Sky News, the Queen’s seat in St. George’s Chapel is the same spot where King Henry VIII was reportedly worshipped 500 years ago. It’s believed that following the Queen’s death, Prince Charles will also be in the same spot every time he visits the chapel.

