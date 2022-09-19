Queen Elizabeth-II funeral: From service, guest list to detailing of royal coffin; Everything about the day’s event

Queen Elizabeth-II funeral: World leaders have assembled in London today to be a part of the last service for the longest-serving monarch of the United Kingdom- Queen Elizabeth II on Monday, September 19. The state funeral of the Queen will take place at 11 hrs BST (3.30 PM IST) and will last an hour, an official statement by the UK royal family said.



What happens during the funeral

Members of the public will be allowed to pay their last respects at the Queen’s coffin, currently lying in state in London’s Westminster Hall. As the funeral proceedings start, the Queen’s coffin will be taken from the Palace of Westminister to Westminster Abbey for the state funeral service.

Following the funeral, the coffin will be taken to Wellington Arch and will then make its way to Windsor. It will then be taken to St. George’s Chapel. The State Hearse will then travel in procession through Windsor Castle’s Long Walk.

A Committal Service will then be conducted in St. George’s Chapel. The Queen will then be buried in the King George VI Memorial Chapel.

The remains of Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth’s husband, were kept in the Royal Vault at St. George’s Chapel following his death on April 9, 2021. Following the funeral, his remains will be placed beside the queen and her parents in the memorial chapel.

Who is expected at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth-II



Around 2,000 guests from all across the world, including about 500 dignitaries are expected at the state funeral of the queen. This is the biggest event the UK has hosted in decades.

On September 17, Dr. Murmu, the President of India, traveled to London to attend the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. She offered his condolences on behalf of the country.

President Joe Biden and First Lady of the US Jill Biden have arrived for the funeral. There are speculations that some former US leaders like Michelle and Barack Obama, may attend the event

Several royal families in Europe confirmed that they will be attending the funeral. Some of these include Queen Letizia of Spain and King Felipe VI of Spain. Denmark’s Queen Margrethe II and Crown Prince Frederik will also be participating.

Also Read: Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral: President Draupadi Murmu meets King Charles at Buckingham Palace; Funeral to begin at 3 pm IST

According to Reuters, various royal households in Europe confirmed that they will be attending the funeral. Some of the monarchs from other countries who are expected to attend include Japan’s Emperor and Empress Masako and Queen Naruhito of Japan.

Among the national leaders in Europe who have confirmed their attendance is French President Emmanuel Macron.

Vladimir Putin was not on the guest list due to the strained relationship between Russia and the UK post-Ukraine invasion.

Why Westminister Abbey for funeral service

Westminster Abbey has been the site of the coronations of almost every British monarch except for Edward V and Edward VII. But today’s event will be televised around the world for the first time.

Queen’s coffin and its detailing

According to The Times, the queen’s coffin designed over three decades ago is made of English oak and features a lead-lined enclosure that preserves the mortal remains following its burial in a crypt. This type of airtight design is said to help prevent moisture from entering the coffin.

The Queen’s closed coffin will be adorned with several of her private possessions and gems. This includes her personal Royal Standard flag, as well as the Orb and Sceptre, the royal family’s crown jewels that she received during her coronation.

The Imperial State Crown and the St. Edward’s Crown, which were both worn by Queen Elizabeth during her reign, will be given to King Charles III following his coronation. While she is currently lying in state, the Imperial State Crown will be placed on top of her coffin, while the St. Edward’s Crown will be placed on the head of the king.

King Charles’s wife Camilla Parker, the Queen Consort, will wear the Crown of Queen Elizabeth, which features the Kohinoor diamond.