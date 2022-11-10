QSR chain The Old Delhi to open 50 offline outlets, plans to hire 500 individuals

Quick Service Restaurant or the QSR industry is gaining foothold in India. There is big potential for QSR brands in tier II and tier III cities as these urban areas are the developing business sectors for fast food chains. Of late, individuals dwelling in these urban areas have fostered an interest for immediately served food. This is generally determined by an expansion in buying force of individuals. Consistently, individuals are moving towards getting a branded item over something that doesn’t have a brand. These focuses towards the QSR business developing at a fast speed, prompting a $134.3 million industry in tier II annd tier III towns alone.



The QSR market in India was esteemed at around 188 billion Indian rupees in monetary year 2020. This was additionally assessed to develop to grow over 500 billion rupees by 2025. The rising openness to western food and culture alongside the higher discretionary cashflow prompted a huge development in the fast help eatery area.



In this chain of events in the industry an Indian home-grown restaurant named The Old Delhi has announced its recent expansion plans. The company by 2023 will be increasing its offline presence by launching 50+ offline outlets. Brand currently has 5 outlets across the country. The Old Delhi claims to have a a unique concept of serving kebabs and other famous Mughlai recipes. It promises to bring a shift back to India’s heritage in terms of culinary experiences.

The company with its ongoing expansion plan will be aiming to hire 500+ individuals for various operational roles. With an aim to provide employment for all, among the 500 considered, 250 will be chosen from the EWS Category. The plan aims at opening 50+ new outlets PAN India. The Company will focus on opening company owned+franchise model stores.

The announcement was addressed by Sahaj Chopra and Sahil Arya, Co-Founders and Directors of the popular QSR chain Fat Tiger, which is famous for its momos and boba tea. After its success The Old Delhi was founded. They said, “The Old Delhi was founded with the mission of filling the void of authentic old Delhi style kebabs and rolls for the people living outside of Delhi. The Mughlai influence on the cuisine of Old Delhi is prevalent and celebrated by everyone who loves a platter of juicy, scrumptious kebabs and more. We aim to put this cuisine on the map like its never been before.“



There are 490 QSR brands in India, out of which 428 are as of now functional. It has likewise been a hot section for ventures, with a few of these brands inside India having raised $1.3 billion so far in around 64 arrangements.