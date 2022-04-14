PVR’s Luxury Lounge offers new cocktail drinks inspired by solar systems and fermentation

Based on the theme of the solar system, the latest drinks are being served at HOME, PVR’s Luxury Lounge, Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj’s Social and Live Entertainment Club. The new cocktail menu and scientific thinking behind this unique creation that introduces the most creative drinks of G2V, TERRA, OROMO, EQUILIBRIO, MARSADO, G = A2, FLORA, AQUA. In addition to drinks, HOME, PVR’s luxury lounges and sociable and live entertainment clubs offer fine dining.

Santanu Chanda, Head Mixologist at HOME and Group Beverage Manager, at HOME said, “Our goal is to bring together philosophies and ideas for a wholesome experience. A cocktail is not just a mix of spirit and flavours; it is an epitome of art- taste skills presentation and a story to bring it to life. Every living being has a different and individual relationship with the energy contained in food derived from nature and this is what has been the guiding force to curate these drinks. We add freshness to the spirits by incorporating fresh and seasonal ingredients”.

When asked about the trend of vegan snacks in HOME and in general cinemas Chef Mayank Tiwari, Executive Chef of the PVR Group at HOME said, “Our customers have been very enthusiastic about the vegan menu items. Modern movie theatre concession stands are expected to have more than just popcorn. As we expand our offerings to meet the diverse food palates of our guests, we’re excited that we have found a wide range of options that cater to the vegan and vegetarians of our guest profile. The vast array of plant-based products that is currently available in the food scenario means that vegan options shouldn’t be limited to dine-in restaurants such as HOME.We have extended our Vegan offerings at HOME to our Concessionaire at our cinemas as well. Customers can get vegan hot dogs, burgers, nuggets, and other snack items that can be prepared and served to moviegoers in a quick turnaround time. Vegan menus in India are expanding, with a rise in home grown mock meats, dairy-free cheese and desserts, as more people experiment with plant-based Diets.



The food and beverage industry is increasingly trying to include more vegan options in menus. This is more than just salads with nuts, millet cookies and nut milk shakes. From vegan biryani and vegan burgers on restaurant menus to non-dairy cream and ice creams on supermarket shelves, vegan diners finally have many options.”

When asked whether popcorn is still the no 1 snack in cinemas and what are the other most common snacks, Mayank Tiwari said, “It’s hard to imagine attending the latest blockbuster without warm delicious freshly made popcorn. Popcorn continues to be the number 1 preferred snack at the cinemas as popcorn is synonymous with cinemas. PVR’s popcorn quality and taste is what excites our patrons and they indulge in the various flavors of popcorn that we provide. PVR has taken this product to an all new level – flavours, imported kernels, product extension – PVR PopMagic Microwave Popcorn, 4700 BC Gourmet popcorn and more. In fact, we have a Popcorn bar that delivers eight different kinds of popcorn with a combination of sweet and savoury. Popcorn is closely followed by Nachos while other most common snacks consist of Fries, Burgers, Pizzas, Sandwiches, Wraps, Steamed Dim sums & corns and rich culinary Street Food using fresh ingredients that match the exact local flavor.”

