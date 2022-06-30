Rath Yatra 2022: Wishes, greetings, and WhatsApp greetings for friends and family

HAPPY RATH YATRA 2022: Rath Yatra is Odisha’s biggest festival, commemorating Jagannath’s annual visit to Gundicha Temple via Mausi Maa Temple. On the day, hundreds of thousands of devotees gather to seek the blessings of Lord Jagannath, an incarnation of Vishnu. Lord Jagannath is accompanied by elder brother Balbhadra (Balaram) and sister Subhadra. Idols of the siblings are placed in three big wooden chariots, which are then pulled by devotees to the Gundicha Temple through the streets of Puri.

The yatra in Puri is the oldest Rath Yatra and has been described in Brahma Purana, Skanda Purana, Padma Purana, and Kapila Samhita. The event is significant for Hindus. The weeklong festival sees the state decked up in the brightest colours, while devotees from all across arrive to seek blessings and worship the Holy Trinity.

On the day of the yatra (July 1), people extend greetings to their loved ones. FE Online have put together wishes that can be shared with friends and family, to wish them a happy Rath Yatra.

RATH YATRA 2022 WISHES AND GREETINGS

— On the auspicious Rath Yatra, wishing you and your family happiness and good health.

— May Lord Jagannath bless you with happiness, success, and prosperity. Jai Jagannath!

— Happy Rath Yatra. May Lord Jagannath bless you with happiness and wealth.

— Wishing you and your family happiness and strength to fight all evils. Wishing you the best for Rath Yatra.

— May Lord Jagannath grant you all the best things. Wishing you and your family a happy Rath Yatra.

— With the blessings of Lord Jagannath, I wish that India scales new heights. May every Indian be happy and wealthy. Jai Jagannath!

— May Lord Jagannath bestow peace and prosperity on everyone. Let us carry the rath of our lives by diminishing the evils inside us.

— On the auspicious occasion of Rath Yatra, let us celebrate the glory of Lord Jagannath. May the lord bless you with prosperity, happiness, and peace.