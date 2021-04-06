  • MORE MARKET STATS

‘Pure Gold’ Paan: A Delhi shop is offering it at this price

By: |
April 6, 2021 11:42 AM

The paan is wrapped in ‘pure gold’ varq before being garnished with cherry and raffaelo. This unique paan is available at a price of Rs 600.

pure gold paanThis unique paan is available at a price of Rs 600. (Photo source: yamuspanchayat_official/Instagram)

Paan or betel leaf has been a part of our custom for ages, especially in North and Eastern India. While some prefer to eat paan after dinner, as it is believed to ease digestion, there are many who simply don’t let go of any opportunity to grab this amazing mouth freshener. Apart from the traditional way of serving, there are endless flavours of paan available in the market. It would not be wrong to say that paan has been one of the most experimented upon recipes. This is why we have unlimited varieties of paan flavours. Now, a ‘pure gold’ paan has been doing the rounds on social media.

This special paan is being offered by ‘Yamu’s Panchaayat’ in New Delhi’s Connaught Place. A video, uploaded on the Instagram page of the parlour, is being widely shared by netizens.

Related News

In the video, a woman can be seen talking about all the ingredients that make this ‘pure gold’ paan special and explains how ‘raffaelo gold paan’ is prepared.

The woman starts making it by applying some chuna (calcium hydroxide) and kattha or Catechu followed by chutney and khushboo (aroma). They are then mixed properly.


According to the woman, the ingredients not just add to the favour but also moisturise the throat. The paan is then loaded with grated coconut, dry dates, fennel seeds, and the ‘magic ingredient’ gulkand. At last, a special chocolate flavour raffaelo is added.

The paan is then folded, after which comes the most important part. The paan is wrapped in ‘pure gold’ varq before being garnished with cherry and raffaelo. This unique paan is available at a price of Rs 600.

People are giving mixed responses to the video, which is being widely shared on social media. While some were amused, others felt that it is slightly overpriced.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. Pure Gold Paan A Delhi shop is offering it at this price
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Maharashtra: Hotel and Restaurants Association calls new curbs ‘catastrophe 2.0’ for hospitality, out-station travellers worried
2Earthquake of 4.1 magnitude hits north Bengal, second in less than 12 hrs
3Coronavirus India Live News: India reports over 90,000 cases for third consecutive day; Harsh Vardhan to meet health ministers of 11 hotspot states today