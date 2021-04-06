‘Pure Gold’ Paan: A Delhi shop is offering it at this price

This unique paan is available at a price of Rs 600. (Photo source: yamuspanchayat_official/Instagram)

Paan or betel leaf has been a part of our custom for ages, especially in North and Eastern India. While some prefer to eat paan after dinner, as it is believed to ease digestion, there are many who simply don’t let go of any opportunity to grab this amazing mouth freshener. Apart from the traditional way of serving, there are endless flavours of paan available in the market. It would not be wrong to say that paan has been one of the most experimented upon recipes. This is why we have unlimited varieties of paan flavours. Now, a ‘pure gold’ paan has been doing the rounds on social media.

This special paan is being offered by ‘Yamu’s Panchaayat’ in New Delhi’s Connaught Place. A video, uploaded on the Instagram page of the parlour, is being widely shared by netizens.

In the video, a woman can be seen talking about all the ingredients that make this ‘pure gold’ paan special and explains how ‘raffaelo gold paan’ is prepared.

The woman starts making it by applying some chuna (calcium hydroxide) and kattha or Catechu followed by chutney and khushboo (aroma). They are then mixed properly.

According to the woman, the ingredients not just add to the favour but also moisturise the throat. The paan is then loaded with grated coconut, dry dates, fennel seeds, and the ‘magic ingredient’ gulkand. At last, a special chocolate flavour raffaelo is added.

The paan is then folded, after which comes the most important part. The paan is wrapped in ‘pure gold’ varq before being garnished with cherry and raffaelo. This unique paan is available at a price of Rs 600.

People are giving mixed responses to the video, which is being widely shared on social media. While some were amused, others felt that it is slightly overpriced.