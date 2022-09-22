Puma 74th birthday bash to The Wedding Tales: Shows and events to attend in Delhi/NCR

Delhi/NCR is buzzing with events. Despite the humid temperature, the energy in the air is great. And all for the right reasons – It’s the first summer in two years when we’ve been out. From attending your favourite brand’s birthday bash to attending a masterclass by makeup maestros, we have a list of events that will have you in the best of spirits!

PUMA’s 74th Birthday Bash at DLF Cyberhub

PUMA is celebrating its 74th Birthday in India by unleashing a magical line-up of your favourite artists under one roof, at DLF Cyberhub, Gurugram with high-energy ecstatic tunes to get NCR on its dancing toes.

An evening like never before, PUMA’s Birthday Bash is setting the stage for a musical extravaganza ft. the Bijlee Munda, Harrdy Sandhu, to add the yay to your Friday night! And for those who love street-rap and hip-hop, the night will sure-as-heaven make you groove to the beats of Seedhe Maut and Fotty Seven opening the set on September 23, 6 pm onward.

Date: Friday, September 23, 2022

Time: 6:00 pm onwards

Venue: The Amphitheater, DLF CYBERHUB, Gurugram

Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City on Rapid Metro

The Wedding Tales by DLF Mall of India

An ensemble of culture, traditions, and emotions all under one roof. Across the various segments of apparel, beauty, and accessories, DLF Mall of India will cater to everyone’s needs this wedding season. The event will also witness a fashion show presenting the latest wedding collection, a masterclass by makeup maestros, exhibition, along with added perks like in-store consultation, grooming and outfit trials, fitness consultation, etc.

WHEN On till 14th February

VENUE: DLF Mall of India, Noida

TIME: 11am – 9pm

CURTAIN CALL

Bin Bati Ke Deep is a theatrical presentation centred on how greed, lust, and personal desires can overpower humanity.

WHEN: Tonight: 6:30 pm

WHERE: Little Theatre Group Auditorium, Mandi House

TICKETS: bookmyshow.com

PRICE: INR 100 onwards

ARTISTIC ENDEAVOUR

Curated by Ina Puri, Lalu Prasad Shaw-early and recent works’ is an exhibition featuring works of master printmaker and artist Shaw in graphics, crayon, and tempera. All his paintings focus distinctly on India.

WHEN: Till September 25; 11:00am to 6:00pm

WHERE: Centre for Contemporary Arts, near India Gate and on artexposure.in

BE THERE FOR A MUSICAL TREAT

Shaam-e-Sufiyana is a show where Sadho Band will take the stage to perform Sufi symphonies Be there so you can enjoy a Wednesday like no other.

WHEN: Tonight: 9:00 pm

WHERE: Sutra, Gastropub Sector 38. Noida

TICKETS: bookmushow.com

PRICE: INR 999 onwards

ENJOY SOULFUL SUFI TUNES

Listen to melodic Sufi music as city-based musician Bismil performs at this mehfil.

WHEN: Tonight; 9:00pm

WHERE: Ministry of Sound, Sector 38A. Noida

TICKETS: bookmyshow.comPRICE: INR 8000 onwards