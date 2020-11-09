Pulotsav cancelled by organizers, bigger multicity event planned next year

Purushottam Laxman Deshpande was a Marathi writer, film and stage actor, composer humorist and musician. (Google Doodle Image)

The cultural meet that celebrated the birthday of celebrated Marathi author Pu La Deshpande has been cancelled this year due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, reported IE. The organisers of Pulotsava has decided not to go with an online session to commemorate the 101st birth anniversary of the accomplished artist and instead arrange a multicity event next year.

Virendra Chitra and Satish Jakatdar of Ashay Film and Sanskrutik Club who were in charge of organizing the Pulotsav every year said that a much bigger festival is in pipeline that will commence on June 12 and conclude on November 8 next year and traverse 15 different cities. Jakatdar explaining why they are not keen on organizing a virtual meet said that the audience and followers of Pu La Deshpande are more eager to enjoy live performances.

Purushottam Laxman Deshpande was a Marathi writer, film and stage actor, composer humorist and musician. His works have been translated to Kannada and English as well. PV Narasimha Rao and Atal Bihari Vajpayee were among his fans. He was recognised with the Padma Bhushan and later the Padma Vibhushan for his contribution to Marathi literature. He has also participated in several philanthropic activities all through his life. Last year’s Pulotsav was organized in 20 Indian cities and 30 cities across the world.

The organizers on Sunday made a bibliography of Deshpande’s work available on the internet for his admirers. Literature enthusiasts can access his works, translations, audiovisual content and other books written on him on sites.google.com/view/ pldeshpandebibliography.