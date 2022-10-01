Pujo perfect look : Here’s how you can be festive ready this season

It’s that time of the year when festivities are around the corner and everything is buzzing with joy and colours. The first thing we all lookout when starting the festive fervor, is the right ensemble. The ecstasy and psychedelic patterns may be all the excitement we can hope for in this season, and so we list for you the best designers have to offer. From printed sarees to mirror-work shararas, there is something for everyone.

Leheriya spells joy

There can’t be a festive wardrobe without leheriya. This stitched lehenga saree by Pink City by Sarika works well for a day or night time party. For those who are maximalists, opt forthe embroidered kurtas with shararas with a bold leheriya dupatta. This form of craft adds gravitas to any look.

Layer it up

Dear men, a basic kurta can also be amped up with just a layer. Add a layer with a stole or a bandi just like this one by Kunal Anil Tanna. The designer adds a touch of glam with graphic metallic gold foil work on kurtas making them the perfect choice for Pujo. Go for pop hues and keep the rest simple and toned down.

Print perfect

Prints spell festive more than anything else. A saree or a contemporary design amalgamated with prints and intricate embroidery can be the right mix this season. Prints by Radhika, has a wide variety of indo-western and draped saree options that become second skin to many. If you prefer fuss-free fashion, this one’s for you.

A contemporary touch

A peplum printed kurta or a v-neck Anarkali in floral prints can help you stand out. Team these ensembles by Ridhi Mehra with tone-on-tone accessories to make it standout. Fashion fact: You can never go wrong with floral prints!

Reflecting festive

While we all love Indian crafts and techniques, one such craft that is synonymous to festivities is mirror work. And nobody brings it alive as Vani Vats the designer at Vvani by Vani Vats. The designer’s new collection whips colour and craft in the right proportion. Go minimal on accessories and makeup for this ensemble to stand out.

Amp up menswear

Don’t be afraid to don embroidery. Be it intricate thread work or beaded embroidery, because you can wear your style aesthetics on your sleeves now. Just like these attires by Sarab Khanijou, you can shine through any festive party.