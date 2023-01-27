Priyanka Chopra to Akshay Kumar — Bollywood actors who own luxurious vacation homes in Goa

Our Bollywood actors are often spotted holidaying in Goa. They love the destination so much that most of them have invested in properties in Goa. Akshay Kumar, Abhay Deol, Priyanka Chopra, Emraan Hashmi, and others have luxurious houses that cost crores. Let’s take a look:

Abhay Deol

Abhay Deol invested in an acre of land a few years back to build his eco-friendly yet luxurious house in North Goa. The actor recently introduced his fans to his lavish green-glass house. The house has an outdoor swimming pool, a massive lawn, and huge glass doors. Check these inside pictures of Deol’s glass house.

Emraan Hashmi

Emraan Hashmi spent crores to purchase a lavish penthouse to enjoy quality time with his family in 2010. As per Mumbai Mirror, the four-storey penthouse is equipped with modern amenities like a terrace garden, a huge swimming pool with a stunning view of the Arabian Sea, a gym, and more.

Pooja Bedi

Pooja Bedi has a house in Bardez, North Goa. The interiors have been kept minimal yet classy. The colour tone of the house makes it a perfect vacation spot.

Aftab Shivdasani

In 2014, Aftab Shivdasani bought a premium Goan-Portuguese-style house, TOI reported. He purchased the luxury villa from a renowned builder in the beautiful village of Nagoa, located close to Calangute, for a whopping 75 lakh.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, one of the highest-paid actors in the Hindi film industry, owns a luxurious villa near Baga beach in Goa. Modern facilities, a perfect-blend Goan-Portuguese-style interiors make the house a perfect location to spend time with her loved ones.

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar is known for investing his money in real estate. The actor who owns a multi-crore bungalow in Mumbai, spent Rs 5 crore in 2008 to acquire the stunning Portuguese-style designed bungalow located on Anjuna beach, News18 reported. If you follow him on Instagram, you must have seen pictures of the actor at his sea-facing vacay house.