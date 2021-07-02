Princess Diana’s statue at Kensington Palace unveiled: Heres’ everything about the sculpture and the garden that hosts it

Princess Diana statue unvieled by Prince William and Harry (Pic Courtesy: Instagram/dukeandduchessofcambridge)

Princess of the commons, Diana’s statue at Kensington Palace’s redesigned Sunken Garden was unveiled on her 60th birth anniversary on July 2021 by her two sons, the Duke of Cambridge Prince William and Duke of Sussex Prince Harry. The vent saw the reunion of the brothers since the death of their father, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburg’s funeral in April 2021.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge social media page shared a picture of the statue and remember the princess for her ‘love, strength and character – qualities that made her change countless lives for the better. The note by Prince William and Harry thanked the British sculptor Rank Broadley and garden designer Pip Morrison and their teams for their ‘outstanding work.’.

“Every day, we wish she were still with us, and our hope is that this statue will be seen forever as a symbol of her life and her legacy.” said the post. Prince Diana died in a car accident on August 31, 1997.

How was Diana’s statue built and where it is going to be?

The statue will stand in Kensington Palace’s redesigned Sunken Garden, “one of the princess’ favourite locations” when she lived there and spent most of the time among the plants there, reported BBC.

The statue is surrounded by three children “who represent the universality and generational impact of the Princess’s work.” Said a statement by the Kennigston palace Inspiration for the statue was taken from the final period of her life including her short hair and style of dressing. In the statue, Princess Diana is wearing a sleek open-necked blouse, a pencil skirt, and a wide belt.

Beneath the statue, there is a plinth engraved with Diana’s name and the date of the unveiling. A paving stone is kept in front of the statue featuring an extract from the poem The Measure of a Man. It reads: “These are the units to measure the worth. Of this woman as a woman regardless of birth. “Not what was her station? But had she a heart? How did she play her God-given part?” The poem was previously cited in the 2007 memorial service to commemorate the 10th anniversary of Diana’s death.

The garden is open to the public to visit for free from July 2, in line with Kensington Palace’s opening hours.

How the garden featuring Diana’s statue was re-designed

The Sunken Garden is inspired by the 17th century Dutch-style Pond Garden at Hampton Court Palace. The garden having a 400m turf was temporarily renamed “The white garden” on her 20th anniversary and white and pastel-colored flowers were planted to highlight the late Princess wardrobe.

Now the garden boasts of 4,000 individual flowering plants that include different varieties of tulips, roses, dahlias, lavender plants, sweet peas, and forget-me-not. Morrison re-designed the garden with a simpler layout around the pool but retained the historic structures from 1908.