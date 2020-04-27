Princess Charlotte to mark 5th birthday with virtual party with Queen: Report

“The family has arranged a Zoom party for her. This is so she can speak to family and friends,” the source was quoted as saying. (File photo: Reuters photo)

Britain’s Prince William and wife Kate Middleton have reportedly planned an unusual virtual birthday party surprise for their daughter, Princess Charlotte, who turns five on Saturday.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who are isolating at their Anmer Hall residence in Norfolk, eastern England, during the coronavirus lockdown have planned all the usual trimmings of birthday cake and some games as well as a surprise video call from her great grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

Her parents are said to be keen to make the birthday of Charlotte, the fourth in line to the British throne, as special as possible despite the strict social distancing norms imposed to curb the spread of the deadly virus. ‘The Sunday Express’ quoted a royal source as saying that the 94-year-old monarch, who is based at Windsor Castle, would make up an “important part” for Princess Charlotte’s birthday celebrations.

“The family has arranged a Zoom party for her. This is so she can speak to family and friends,” the source was quoted as saying. The source added: Then, Kate and Prince William have put together a full plan that will give her all the fun of a birthday. This includes cakes and games, despite the extraordinary circumstances we are faced with. Princess Charlotte’s great-great-grandmother, the Queen, will be joining the family call on the big day.

“As far as Charlotte is concerned, the important part is that her whole family are by her side to say happy birthday.”

The family of five William, Kate, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and their youngest son Prince Louis were last seen together at the doorstep of their home for the weekly clap for our carers last Thursday, when people across the UK show their appreciation for the UK’s medics and healthcare professionals.

It also marked Prince Louis’ second birthday, which the family celebrated by releasing special photographs of the young royal taken by his mother Kate an amateur photographer. Louis was seen with his hands painted in the colours of the rainbow, a symbol of support for the state-funded National Health Service (NHS) through the coronavirus outbreak.