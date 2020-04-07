Prince Harry, Meghan Markle unveil new charity name as Archewell

The couple had not planned to launch details of the non-profit organisation yet due to the focus on the coronavirus pandemic. (Reuters photo)

Britain’s Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who stepped down as frontline royals and set up base in the US, have unveiled the name of their new non-profit charitable organisation as Archewell – based on the name of their 11-month-old son Archie.

The couple, now living in Los Angeles, said they look forward to formally launching the new foundation “when the time is right”, which will replace their erstwhile Sussex Royal brand. They also revealed that the Greek word in the project, Arche, was the inspiration behind the name of their son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

“Like you, our focus is on supporting efforts to tackle the global COVID-19 pandemic but faced with this information coming to light, we felt compelled to share the story of how this came to be,” the Duke and Duchess of Sussex told ‘The Daily Telegraph’, which revealed the new branding.

The couple had not planned to launch details of the non-profit organisation yet due to the focus on the coronavirus pandemic. But after paperwork including the name was filed in the public domain in the US, they confirmed to the newspaper that they will be launching it under the name Archewell.

“Before Sussex Royal, came the idea of ‘Arche’ – the Greek word meaning ‘source of action’ We connected to this concept for the charitable organisation we hoped to build one day, and it became the inspiration for our son’s name. To do something of meaning, to do something that matters,” the statement said.

“Archewell is a name that combines an ancient word for strength and action, and another that evokes the deep resources we each must draw upon. We look forward to launching Archewell when the time is right,” it said.

According to the paperwork filed, plans now under consideration for Archewell include “organising and conducting support groups for persons in need”, including “emotional counselling” and “coordinating social, personal care, and psychological services”

It will include a wide-ranging website to share “education and training materials” via films, podcasts and books, the report said. Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, started their new financially independent lives this month and are said to be based at a home close to Hollywood in Los Angeles, which remains in lockdown during the COVID-19 outbreak.

They have delayed announcing their new social media branding and profiles as their spokesperson said the couple wanted the focus to remain on the global response to the coronavirus pandemic.

They had given up on their former Sussex Royal branding as part of the agreement struck with Buckingham Palace, which includes a 12-month transition period leaving the prospect for Harry to return to his frontline duties if he changes his mind by March 2021.