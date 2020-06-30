A PM was fined Rs 13,000 for not wearing mask! Here’s the incident PM Modi mentioned in his speech

PM Modi said that people not using masks, maintaining ‘do gaj doori’ (two feet distance) and washing hands several times a day for 20 seconds as they used to do.

PM Narendra Modi expressed his concern regarding the sharp rise in the number of coronavirus cases and said that the cases of negligence in personal and social behaviour are increasing since the beginning of Unlock1. In his address to the nation, the PM said everyone should strictly follow rules, be it a ‘pradhan or pradhanmantri’. Dropping a subtle hint that no one should be spared for violating the Covid-19 preventive norms, PM Narendra Modi reminded that the prime minister of a country was fined for not wearing a face mask amid the covid-19 pandemic. However, the PM did not mention the country or the prime minister who was imposed fine for the act of negligence. As per a Reuters report, it was the Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov who was fined 300 Levs by the country’s health ministry for failing to wear a mask during his visit to a church on June 23.

Extending the will to fight against the negligence shown by the leaders in the country, Reuters quoted the Bulgarian Chief State Health Inspector Angel Kunchev saying the ruling GERB party led by PM Borissov and the opposition Socialist Party would each be fined 3,000 Levs for failing to ensure to social distancing norms at their recent large-scale events.

Not only the PM, but all persons who were without protective face masks in the church at the Rila Monastery during his visit were also fined by the Bulgarian health ministry, Reuters reported. Journalists, photographers and camera people who accompanied the PM into the church without wearing masks were fined.

Meanwhile, PM Modi said that people not using masks, maintaining ‘do gaj doori’ (two feet distance) and washing hands several times a day for 20 seconds as they used to do. “Ever since Unlock 1 started in the country, negligence in personal and social behaviour has been increasing. Earlier, we were more cautious about the use of masks, ‘do gaj doori’ and washing hands several times a day for 20 seconds”, said PM Modi in his address to the nation. He asked the governments and local bodies to ensure proper implementation of the social distancing norms in the country.