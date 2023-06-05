Preserving Paradise: Discover India’s top 5 sustainable tourism destinations on World Environment Day

As the world observes World Environment Day, it is crucial to reflect on our impact as travellers and embrace sustainable and responsible tourism practices. This day serves as a global reminder to pause and reflect on our individual and collective impact on the environment. The carbon emissions from transportation, the strain on local resources, the degradation of natural habitats, and the disruption of local communities are just a few examples of the negative impacts that tourism can have. We spoke to Yatra.com, one of India’s leading travel companies, and have put together a list of destinations for travellers to explore, focusing on sustainable tourism.

From the verdant hills of Coorg in Karnataka to the pristine village of Khonoma in Nagaland, these destinations not only offer captivating natural beauty but also encourage responsible travel, community engagement, and environmental preservation.

Coorg, Karnataka:

Nestled amidst the enchanting landscapes of Karnataka, Coorg stands as a shining example of sustainable tourism. This picturesque hill station is renowned for its coffee plantations, lush greenery, and gushing waterfalls. Coorg embraces sustainable agriculture and eco-tourism practices, providing opportunities for visitors to participate in organic farming, explore wildlife sanctuaries, and engage in eco-friendly adventure activities. The local community actively promotes responsible tourism, ensuring the preservation of Coorg’s natural treasures for future generations.

Thenmala, Kerala:

Located in the serene state of Kerala, Thenmala holds the distinction of being India’s first planned eco-tourism destination. Surrounded by dense forests, majestic hills, and serene lakes, Thenmala seamlessly blends nature, adventure, and culture. Travelers can indulge in nature walks, and boat rides, and explore the magnificent Shenduruney Wildlife Sanctuary while immersing themselves in the principles of renewable energy and sustainable living. As you immerse yourself in the wonders of a new destination, one challenge faced by travellers today is the need to check into a hotel for a brief period but be charged for a full day’s tariff. Fortunately, apps like Yatra offer a solution with their Flexi stay feature. Whether your hotel stay lasts as short as 4 hours or extends over 3 days, you will only be charged for the actual duration of your stay. This means that travellers can now enjoy their accommodations without the burden of paying extra for additional hours.

Lahaul Spiti, Himachal Pradesh:

Tucked away in the enchanting trans-Himalayan region of Himachal Pradesh, Lahaul Spiti is a remote paradise that captivates visitors with its untouched beauty, ancient monasteries, and vibrant local culture. Embracing sustainable tourism practices, this destination encourages responsible trekking, homestays with local communities, and cultural exchanges. Travelers can witness the awe-inspiring beauty of high-altitude lakes, and snow-capped peaks, and partake in traditional Buddhist festivals while supporting the local economy and preserving the fragile ecosystem.

Sitlakhet, Uttarakhand:

Situated in the serene Kumaon region of Uttarakhand, Sitlakhet is a hidden gem that offers a tranquil escape amidst the foothills of the Himalayas. With its pristine forests, panoramic vistas, and pleasant climate, Sitlakhet provides an ideal setting for sustainable tourism experiences off the beaten path. Travelers can engage in organic farming, explore village trails, and interact with the local community to gain insights into their traditional way of life. The destination focuses on preserving its rich biodiversity and heritage, promoting practices such as waste management and eco-friendly tourism initiatives.

Kanchenjunga, Sikkim:

Snuggled in the north-eastern state of Sikkim, the Kanchenjunga region presents a harbour for adventure enthusiasts and nature lovers alike. Home to the majestic Mount Kanchenjunga, the third-highest peak in the world, this region boasts breathtaking landscapes and awe-inspiring vistas. Visitors can embark on trekking expeditions, immerse themselves in the local culture, and contribute to the region’s sustainable development. Sikkim’s commitment to eco-tourism and conservation ensures that travellers can experience the wonders of nature while preserving the fragile ecosystem.

As we celebrate World Environment Day, these top five eco-friendly tourism destinations in India stand as shining examples of how travel can be a force for positive change. By embracing sustainable practices, and preserving the environment, these destinations offer travellers the opportunity to explore the beauty of India while making a meaningful impact. Let us pledge to be responsible travellers and protect our planet, ensuring that future generations can continue to enjoy the wonders of these extraordinary destinations.