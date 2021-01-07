Preserving Ladakh’s unique culture, language: Centre forms committee to boost local participation; details

Known to be sparsely populated due to its harsh climate conditions, the Himalayan Union Territory is one of the most strategic regions of the country.

Protecting and supporting Ladakh’s unqiue culture and its language emerges a key priority! To preserve the culture and support the growth of the Ladakhi culture, language and land, the Centre has has formed a high powered committee that works on enabling local participation right from the grassroot level. The committee’s actions will give fillip to the participation of the Ladakhi residents in the development of the Union Territory, DD News reported on Thursday. Headed by the Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy, the committee will have the participation of the people’s elected representatives, members from Ladakh Autonomous Hill development Council, central government and the Ladakh administration. Known to be sparsely populated due to its harsh climate conditions, the Himalayan Union Territory is one of the most strategic regions of the country.

Preserving Ladakh culture and its uniqueness

The development comes in the wake of a meeting held by Union Home Minister Amit Shah with a 10 member delegation from the Union Territory on Wednesday. The Ladakh delegation had requested the Home Minister to take measures to protect the unique culture, language and land of the region. In addition to expressing concerns about the preservation of their unique culture, the delegation had also highlighted the strategic importance and geographical location of the region. The delegation had also requested the Home Minister to bring development opportunities for the residents of the UT and increase employment for the youth of the region.

Who forms the committee?

Home Minister Shah had assured the 10 member delegation from the UT that the unique culture and development of the Ladakh region will be taken care of by the central government. Ladakh which was earlier the part of the state of Jammu and Kashmir was turned into a separate Union Territory by the Modi government at the beginning of its first term in August 2019.

The high altitude Union Territory is also known as the “Land of Passes” traversed with extremely high Himalayan mountain ranges and narrow passes. Many important rivers and tributaries also trace their path to this region including Indus and its tributaries Shyok, Nubra, Zanskar among others. Located on a very high altitude, the region faces very harsh cold weather throughout the year and poses difficulty in the growth of agriculture and establishment of industries in the region.